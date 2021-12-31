Three ways to cook duck this holiday season

If you love your poultry, but have had enough of chicken already, duck is another white meat option that you can enjoy.

While not as commonly consumed as chicken, mutton or beef, duck is definitely another healthy option to explore.

You can have duck meat with vegetables, pasta, pizza, pancakes and soups.

Here are three ways to prepare duck meat. Pair it with some side dishes of your choice for an elegant dinner at home.

Smoked duck breast

Ingredients

2 duck breasts

2 tsp fresh thyme (minced)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Instructions

Mince the thyme and mix it with the smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. Spread the spice mixture on the duck, making sure to cover both sides. Smoke the duck at 120 degrees celsius for 60 to 70 minutes. For medium rare, the duck should be somewhere between 60 to 65 degrees celsius when you take it out of the smoker. Let the duck rest for a few minutes before slicing and serving.

Grilled duck breast

Ingredients

1 duck breast

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp garlic powder

Instructions

Cut through skin and fat and just take the meat of the breast. Mix vinegar, soy sauce, thyme, garlic and rub into cuts. Let marinate for 10 minutes or more. Cook duck breast on barbecue starting from the fat side down for five minutes. Turn breast over and continue cooking for another five minutes. If there is any fat left on the fat side, put the fat side down for a minute to burn off. Cook two minutes longer each side for medium. Remove from heat and take a peak (stick knife in centre and make a cut). If done to your liking let rest a minute. When ready, cut in slices about ½ inch (1.25cm) thick and serve.

Pan seared duck breast

Ingredients

1 medium duck breast, about 300g

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Take the duck breast out of the fridge and pat it dry. Score the skin in a criss-cross pattern with a very sharp blade. Sprinkle the duck breast generously with salt and pepper, then place it skin side down in a cold, dry skillet. Turn the heat up to medium-high and cook the duck breast until the skin becomes beautifully golden brown, thin and crispy, which should take about six to seven minutes, depending on the initial thickness of the skin. Turn the breast over and cook for an additional three to five minutes for rare to medium-rare. Take the duck out of the pan and let it rest on a cutting board, skin side up for about five minutes. Just like a good steak, a duck breast needs to rest. Carve the slices diagonally and serve.