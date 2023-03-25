Thirst fix: Drinks you can try this summer

A city like Dhaka becomes hotter every day during summer, and those who commute a lot to their jobs often become dehydrated due to the heat. Dehydration leads to fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea, vomiting, and heat strokes in severe cases.

As Ramadan approaches, those who fast are more susceptible to such conditions. So, The Business Standard has gathered information about some of the city's most delicious and valuable wellness elixirs to help the city dwellers quench their thirst.

Know thy juice

The kind of juice one enjoys drinking reveals a lot about their personality. Before we delve deep into that, let me clarify that juicing and blending are not the same. Juice and smoothie are two different things. Unlike the former, which extracts the juice and discards the pulp, the latter contains both the juice and the pulp and is preferred by nutritionists because it contains fibre.

Now that you know the difference, let's talk more about who picks what. The serious health-conscious types always pick something green. They "heart" greens like spinach and kale and never bother about the taste or odour. Health and nutrition are of paramount importance to them. On the other hand, those who long for something citrusy, and orange-based, are the ones who love to party.

Orange Passion at Fat Emperor will cost Tk599++. Photo: Courtesy

As they go out to the branches, they easily pick the ones that are rich in vitamin C. While the choices of berries, beets or bananas can make one fall into different categories, what is most important to remember is always to be sure about the quality of the fruit that is being used to make the juice or smoothie.

In a city rife with "tong dokans" and juice corners, the primal concern should be about the water or the crushed ice they are using. In many instances, due to the lack of supervision and monitoring, such petty juice sellers get away with unhygienic drinks. This may cause you traveller's diarrhoea or an upset stomach during the dog days of summer. This is why you should always choose your juice joint carefully.

The juices we love

The good news is that the five-star hotels and restaurants around the city have been catering to us with potions that are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients. For any occasion, whether you are looking for a sugar rush or to replenish fluid shortages, these juices are excellent.

Let's start with something as simple as iced tea. Mix some lemon juice and pieces of lime with cubes of ice and pour in some hot tea. Add a little sugar if you like. This is probably the easiest drink to enjoy at home or in a restaurant.

Orange Blueberry smoothie at Sheraton Dhaka costs TK800. Photo: Courtesy

If you want to try something more exciting, and are willing to cough up the dough, Hotel Amari's Deck 41 Colada is for you. A hot favourite among sea and pineapple lovers, this frothy juice adds pineapple juice and cubes with lime juice and smooth and flavoursome coconut milk. It is blended with ice and puree. Once served, this smells and tastes like heaven. This drink is suitable after a swim or some cardio. Enriched with vitamins like A and D and minerals like potassium and iron, this drink helps you stay hydrated for longer periods.

For those who want to enjoy citrus fruits as juices, the Orange Blueberry Smoothie from Hotel Sheraton is one drink to die for. The sweetness and tartness of these two fruits balance each other. One can enjoy every sip of this creamy drink thanks to the presence of yoghurt. In the post-pandemic world, the importance of vitamin C does not require any introduction. This drink, besides providing that vitamin in plenty, also provides antioxidants and minerals that boost immunity.

If you want something more astringent, minty, and runny, Orange Passion from Fat Emperor has the perfect combo of orange, passion fruit and mint leaves for you. In a bustling cosmopolitan city, you can enjoy the tropical bliss your soul has been craving; all credit belongs to this juice.

Now something about the mango — the queen of fruits. With summer knocking on the door, we have already been salivating over green mango salads or mango pana (made with burnt mango, dried chillies and rock salt). However, after a long day of fasting, to combat hypoglycemia, Rivendell by Gotcha's Mango Cheese Affair is one decadent drink that may actually quench your thirst and hunger both. With the richness of the cheese and the pulpy yumminess of ripe mango, this drink is a godsend.

Emerald Bakery's Remedy is ideal for those looking for something light and refreshing after a heavy iftar. Made with coconut water and turmeric, this light-hued drink is easy to digest and cools one's body.

Deck 41 Colada at Hotel Amari Dhaka costs TK699++. Photo: Courtesy

DIY juices

During Ramadan, one easy way to make DIY juices is to use dates and milk. I once tried it after a long session of Tarawih, and trust me, the exhaustion faded away instantly. The recipe can be made at home by blending Medjool dates with or without banana and milk or yoghurt. Besides, the most effective way to ensure good gut and skin health is to blend beetroots with carrots.