Taste the essence of Sylhet with these traditional recipes

Located in the northeastern region of our country, Sylhet is a melting pot of diverse ethnic communities, and with its famous tea gardens and haors, the landscape is just as unique. Sylhet's culinary heritage is no different; it is rich and varied, a reflection of its distinctive culture and history. The Business Standard has listed a few traditional Sylheti recipes that you can easily make at home, whether you are from Sylhet or not.

Beef Shatkora

Beef Shatkora is a cherished traditional dish from the heart of Sylhet. This recipe blends the robust flavours of beef with the unique tang of Shatkora, a local citrus fruit. The fruit adds a distinctive tangy and savoury flavour to any dish and is ideal for cooking mouth-watering meat dishes as well as fish curries.

Ingredients:

1 kg beef

2 tbsp vegetable oil for frying

2 pieces cinnamon stick

4 bay leaves

6 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

1 star anise

¼ tbsp fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp Salt

2 onions, chopped

1 tbsp garlic paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 small shatkora, finely sliced rind only (alternatively use orange rind)

1–2 tbsp chilli powder

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tomatoes, cut into wedges

A handful of freshly chopped coriander

Basmati rice, cooked according to packet instructions

Garnishes such as thinly sliced ginger, sliced chilli, coriander, dill, lemon slices or tomatoes.

How to cook:

Start by heating oil in a big saucepan. Toss in whole spices like cinnamon, bay leaves, and cardamom, letting them release their flavours in the oil. Sprinkle in some salt. Next, add onions, garlic, and ginger pastes, cooking until the onions are soft and golden then put in the meat and brown it all over. Pour enough water to cover the meat and let it simmer for about 30 minutes.

Add shatkora or orange rind for a zesty twist, along with chilli powder, turmeric, coriander, cumin, and garam masala. Then stir in tomato puree and let everything simmer gently for 1½–2 hours until the meat is tender. Take off the lid for the last 10 minutes to thicken the sauce. Toss in tomato wedges and coriander before serving with rice.

Akhni

Akhni is one of Sylhet's top culinary delights. Fit for any occasion be it iftar, eid lunch or family gatherings. While its preparation method, featuring fragrant rice and meat, shares similarities with Dhaka's Tehari, Akhni stands out with its distinct aroma and flavour profile. While traditionally a staple in Sylhet, it can now be found on countless restaurant menus across the country. You can also easily cook this dish at home by following these steps.

Ingredients:

2 kg beef

1 kg kalijeera rice

1 cup carrot and green peas

3 cup onion

A few cinnamon sticks, cloves, black pepper, green cardamom, black cardamom

How to cook:

Heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions until they turn light brown. Then, add beef and fry for a couple of minutes. Stir in ginger and garlic paste and salt, cooking for another 2 minutes. Next, sprinkle in the spices, including red chilli powder and turmeric, stirring occasionally until the oil begins to float. Now, incorporate the kalijeera rice, carrots and green peas into the flavorful mixture. Cook until the rice absorbs all the delicious flavours and is perfectly done.

Nun Gora

In every corner of Bangladesh, you will find traditional pithas unique to each region, and Sylhet is no different. Among the various pithas enjoyed there, one that stands out for its simplicity and popularity is Nun Gora. Made primarily from rice flour and flavoured with aromatic spices like onion, ginger, black cumin and turmeric powder, it's one of the quickest and easiest pithas to prepare at home.

Ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

4 tbsp onion paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

4 green chillies

1 tbsp black cumin

1 tbsp salt

1/4 tbsp turmeric powder

How to cook:

Begin by mixing one cup of rice powder with black cumin seeds in a bowl, incorporating raw chillies, onion paste and ginger and garlic paste into the mixture. In a pan on the stove, bring one and a half cups of water to a boil, seasoning it with ginger, garlic and onion paste, turmeric, and a teaspoon of salt. Once boiling, gradually stir in a cup of rice powder until the water evaporates and a lump forms.

Transfer the mixture onto a plate to cool, then sprinkle black cumin seeds and crushed chillies over it. Knead the mixture well, spreading the rice powder with a rolling pin to form a large roti. Use a cutter lid to shape the pithas into round pieces, gently creating a star-like design around the edges if desired. Alternatively, for a quicker option, you can skip this step.

Finally, heat oil in a pan, starting on a high flame and then reducing to a medium flame. Fry the pithas until they turn golden brown.