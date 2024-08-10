At the Table: Foodies’ new destination at busy Moghbazar crossroads

The busy crossroads at Moghbazar is a bustling intersection in the capital. About three months ago, a new food court named 'At the Table' opened in the area, transforming it into a food hub for food lovers.

The white branding gives the place an elite atmosphere. As you enter the main gate, you will be greeted with a park-like space with a fountain and rocks. This area leads you to the main attraction: the big dining hall room with a variety of foods, from regular favourites to traditional specialties, all under one roof.

The floor is well organised with 18 shops standing side by side around it. Three shops for drinks like juice, coffee, soft drinks etc. stand in the middle and one shop is on the second floor. Some names are pretty familiar such as Shawarma House or American Burger, but most of them sound new. However, they offer a wide range of delicious dishes.

At 'At the Table', you can enjoy regular items like fuchka, ice cream, pastry, and waffles, as well as familiar favourites like pizza, pasta, burgers, and fried rice. For those who appreciate cultural cuisines, there are specialised shops, such as Mexicana for Mexican dishes, Oitijjo for Bangladeshi, Kyoto for Japanese, and Taste of Adana for traditional Turkish dishes.

The food court, located at City Mart, 22 Boro Moghbazar, is open from 11am to 11pm everyday. You can easily find it at the beginning of the street that leads to Banglamotor.

We sampled four items from four different shops, chosen at random. Note that these selections do not necessarily represent the best dishes available at the food court. The ratings are also based on our experience on a specific day.

Dhaka Pizza at Shawarma House

As the name gives a city vibe, Dhaka Pizza includes all local ingredients as its toppings — tomato, mushroom, onion etc. The pizza dough is perfectly baked, with a delightful balance between a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy interior.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The fresh tomatoes bring a juicy, slightly tangy taste, complementing the earthy flavour of the mushrooms. Toppings like chicken, fresh vegetables, and melted cheese blend perfectly. The pizza comes in six slices on a wooden board, with two small cups — one with mayonnaise and the other containing spicy chilli sauce.

Each bite offers a tasty mix of flavours and textures. It makes Dhaka Pizza a great choice for pizza lovers.

Price: Tk820

Rating: 8/10

Chicken Nanban at Kyoto

The Chicken Nanban is a must try here. Originating from a small region in southern Japan, this dish is the country's most popular way to enjoy fried chicken. The dish stands out in Japanese cuisine with its crispy texture, juicy meat, and balanced flavours.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The first bite reveals a satisfying crunch from the perfectly fried chicken, which gives way to the tender, juicy meat inside.

The plate serves you six pieces of fried chicken, topped off with rich tartar sauce. This typical creamy sauce is the best part. Made from mayonnaise, pickles, and boiled eggs, it makes the chicken pieces succulent. You get a side of shredded carrots as well.

Kyoto is a city in Japan, in fact it was once the capital. As the name suggests, the shop offers a range of Japanese food such as sushi, ramen, chicken nanban, etc. It is the only shop of its kind at the food court.

Try the chicken nanban to experience fried chicken in a whole new way. Given the taste, its price is also quite reasonable.

Price: Tk350

Rating: 8.5/10

Khichuri Kala Bhuna at Oitijjo

If you are a typical Bangali who looks for traditional dishes wherever you go, Oitijjo is there to satisfy your cravings. In terms of local traditional food, this shop is the only one there with such options.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Their khichuri with beef kala bhuna is a good option for khichuri lovers. The traditional Kala Bhuna itself is popular for its rich, intense flavours and deep, dark colour. Originating from Chattogram, it features tender beef, slow-cooked with a blend of spices including cumin, coriander, and black pepper. Onions, garlic, and ginger are caramelised, creating a deep, almost black hue that gives the dish its name.

However, if you are familiar with the authentic taste of kala bhuna, this version might not fully satisfy you. The flavour is good, but it does not linger on your tongue. Also, you might not be satisfied with the amount of rice on your plate.

As a side dish, you get a piece of fried eggplant and a salad made with cucumber, carrot, and lemon. They taste as expected.

Price: Tk450

Rating: 7/10

Nachos at Mexicana

This Mexican dish is a tasty mix of flavours and textures. The colourful decoration by Mexicana creates a visually appealing look.

Crunchy tortilla chips cover a bed of shredded chicken (we chose the chicken version, but a beef option is also available) lying on the plate. The shredded chicken is very tasty. Creamy melted cheese is spread all over the chips. A topping of sour cream is placed in the middle. Spicy jalapeños and tangy salsa make it more colourful and add a balanced and exciting taste.

Price: Tk400

Rating: 7.5/10