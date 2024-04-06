Sweets and celebrations: Embrace Eid with these delectable desserts

Cheese Kunafa is best enjoyed warm, so serve it fresh out of the oven alongside a steaming cup of coffee or tea for the ultimate indulgence. Photo: Collected

With Ramadan slowly coming to an end, everyone has been excitedly looking forward to Eid-ul-Fitr — typically a time for unity and love. But there is one aspect of this joyous day that is at the heart of the celebrations: delicious food.

So, TBS has listed some of the tasty dessert recipes that bring joy to the table. These recipes come from different parts of the world, showing how food can unite us all.

From sweet Shahi Tukra to cheesy Cheese Kunafa, the crispy goodness of Basbousa or the sweet-tangy-spicy flavour of Doi Bora, each dish is a perfect mix of love and tradition.

Cheese Kunafa

In the realm of Middle Eastern desserts, few treats rival the delectable allure of Cheese Kunafa.

Originating from the rich culinary traditions of the region, this indulgent delicacy combines crispy, buttery layers of kataifi dough with a gooey, cheesy centre, resulting in flavours and textures that are sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Ingredients:

- 500g of kataifi pastry dough (shredded)

- 300g of mozzarella cheese (shredded)

- 1 cup of sugar syrup (rose water optional)

Instructions:

Kataifi dough, a shredded phyllo dough, serves as the crispy foundation of our kunafa. Melt ghee and brush it onto the kataifi dough to enhance its crispiness.

Then comes the cheese part. While traditional akkawi cheese may be hard to find, mozzarella serves as an excellent substitute. Mix the shredded mozzarella with a touch of clotted cream for added richness.

Spread half of the kataifi dough in an 8-by-12-inch baking pan or dish. Add a layer of the cheese mixture over the dough, then top it with the remaining buttery kataifi dough, pressing it down firmly.

Then bake to golden perfection. Preheat your oven and bake the kunafa for about 30 to 40 minutes or until it achieves a golden brown hue. Once done, remove it from the oven and allow it to cool slightly.

Prepare a simple syrup by boiling 1 cup of sugar with 3/4 cup of water until it thickens. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to balance the sweetness, then drizzle the rose-scented sugar syrup over the baked kunafa. Garnish with ground pistachios for an added burst of flavour and visual appeal.

Cheese Kunafa is best enjoyed warm, so serve it fresh out of the oven alongside a steaming cup of coffee or tea for the ultimate indulgence.

Shahi Tukra

Shahi Tukra, an esteemed dessert hailing from the culinary traditions of India, translates to "royal piece" in Hindi and Urdu.

This delicacy is one of the grandeurs of Mughlai cuisine, featuring ghee-fried bread slices soaked in fragrant rose and cardamom-infused sugar syrup.

Topped with creamy, saffron-infused thickened milk and adorned with an assortment of nuts and sometimes edible silver leaf.

Ingredients:

- fried bread: 8 to 9 slices of bread (white or whole wheat) and ghee or oil for frying

- 200/300ml milk,

- 100g sugar

- 3 tbsp custard powder

- 1/4 tbsp saffron strands, cashew nuts, raisins, and optionally, sliced almonds

Instructions:

Begin by preparing the rabri (thickened milk). Bring 200/300ml milk to a boil in a heavy-bottomed pot. Optionally, enhance the flavour of the rabri by blending soaked almonds with cardamoms, milk, sugar and saffron. Set aside this mixture.

Then heat ghee or oil in a pan and fry the bread slices until golden and crunchy. Remove the excess oil by placing them on paper towels.

In a separate saucepan, dissolve sugar in water to create a sugar syrup. Infuse it with saffron strands and let it thicken slightly before removing from heat.

Then dip each fried bread slice into the warm sugar syrup, ensuring thorough absorption. Arrange the soaked slices on a serving platter and generously pour the prepared rabri over them. Garnish with chopped nuts and optionally, add edible silver leaf for an extra touch of elegance.

Lastly, refrigerate the Shahi Tukra for a few hours to allow the flavours to meld.

Doi Bora

Doi Bora, also known as Dahi Vada, is a delightful combination of spongy lentil fritters soaked in creamy yogurt and topped with chutneys.

Ingredients:

For the boras:

200g kolai er dal

150–160ml water

4g salt

5pcs green chillies (chopped)

1 sprig curry leaves (chopped)

8g ginger (finely chopped)

vegetable oil for deep-frying

For the brine:

100g yoghurt

1 tsp bhaja moshla (roasted spice mix)

1 tsp chaat masala

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

2 green chillies (split)

3 slices ginger

1 sprig curry leaves

1l water

salt to taste

For the tamarind chutney:

15-20g mustard oil

1 dried red chilli

¼ tsp kaalo jeera (nigella seeds)

¼ tsp methi (fenugreek seeds)

15g tamarind pulp

50g aakher gur (sugarcane jaggery)

sugar to taste

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black salt

½ tsp red chilli powder

Instructions:

Start by washing and soaking kolai er dal overnight. After draining the water, grind the dal into a smooth paste and season it with salt, green chillies, ginger and curry leaves. Whip the batter until it's light and airy. Heat oil for deep-frying and drop portions of the batter to make the boras puff up beautifully.

Next, mix yoghurt, fried spices, chaat masala and red chilli powder. In a separate pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, green chillies, ginger and curry leaves. Pour in the spiced yoghurt mixture along with water to create a flavourful brine.

For the tamarind chutney, heat mustard oil and temper it with dried red chilli, kaalo jeera, and methi. Stir in tamarind pulp, akher gur, sugar, salt, black salt and red chilli powder, allowing the chutney to bubble until it thickens slightly.

To assemble, soak the fried Boras in the brine for a few minutes, allowing them to absorb the tangy flavours. Serve the Boras with a sweet yogurt mixture, tamarind chutney and a sprinkle of bhaja moshla for an explosion of flavours and textures.

Basbousa

This beloved Egyptian dessert has found its way into Bangladeshi homes, delighting taste buds with its sweet, semolina-based goodness.

Basbousa, also known as Hareeseh or Nammoura, is a delightful semolina cake. Its name translates to "small kiss" in Arabic, and indeed, each bite feels like a sweet embrace.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup coarse semolina

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup desiccated coconut

1/2 butter

Instructions:

First, heat your oven and grease a round cake pan. While the oven heats up, in a big bowl, mix together the dry ingredients: semolina, sugar and baking powder to form the base of your basbousa.

Now, add the wet ingredients. Melt some butter and mix it with yoghurt (or a mix of yoghurt and milk). Stir well until everything becomes a thick batter. Pour this batter into your prepared cake pan, making sure it's spread out evenly. Put the pan in the warm oven and let it bake for about 40-45 minutes. Wait as your basbousa turns crispy and golden.

While it bakes, make a simple syrup by dissolving sugar in water and adding a bit of orange blossom water for a nice scent. When your basbousa is done, pour this syrup over it while it's still warm, letting it soak in and make it even sweeter.

Once your basbousa is covered in syrup, cut it into squares or any shape you prefer.

