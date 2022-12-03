Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

There is nothing better a Bangladeshi sushi lover can wish for other than experiencing authentic Japanese cuisine without travelling to Japan. Located at Banani, Kamal Ataturk Avenue' Anabil Tower, Sushi Go offers a different kind of sushi experience.

The restaurant opened on 21 October 2022. Since then, the hype has been high. Even though sushi had always been popular, the concept of items moving by table sides (where you can see your food before you pick it) is not something food connoisseurs in Dhaka have gotten used to.

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

At Sushi Go, you can either order directly from the menu, or just pick a plate with an item from the conveyor belt by the dining tables. The bill is calculated by counting the total number of colour-coded plates left on your table after dining. Md Shahjahan Miah, the chairman of Samrat Group, reportedly came up with the concept of mobile sushi on a plate.

We also spoke to the General Manager of the restaurant, Mr Dhanesha Gunatilake from Sri Lanka. He mentioned how the response has been great so far and their days are always busy. During our time there, we met the Japanese chef as well, who seemed delighted and very humble, greeting the guests, and also opening the door for them.

We ordered random items and one salad wrap as recommended by our waitress. Here's how it went.

1. Tuna Nigiri

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tuna Nigiri is a simple dish with sticky rice, topped with thinly sliced tuna. Traditionally, Japanese rice vinegar, salt and sugar are used to cook the sushi rice. Interestingly, the dish had a hint of mayo, a flavour not generally used in Japanese sushi. Nonetheless, the tuna dissolves in your mouth and gives a satisfying taste. The dish is more of an appetiser as there's not much else going on.

In general, all Nigiri sushis tend to be more expensive even in affordable restaurants. But one could hope for at least three pieces for a grey plate price. Sushi Go offers two, sadly.

Price: Tk550

2. Funky Maki Roll

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This sushi has to be one of the best ones on the menu. It looks funky but also tastes funky in a good way. There are a bunch of flavours in your mouth, the best part is that it still feels light and appetising with so much going on in the dish.

The taste of imitation crab and their house special sauce mingled with it, invades the mouth while a secret ingredient, hard to identify, overlaps the initial taste and leaves you craving for more. It is either the wasabi blended inside the sushi or the melted sauce on top of the dish that makes it taste so amazing.

Price: Tk350

3. Prawn Tempura

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This is a self-seller item. Prawn tempura is a great addition to all sushi menus. However, many restaurants fail to achieve the crunchiness of the fry and end up serving a soggy dish, which was not the case here. It was a huge tiger prawn, fried with a crisp on the outside while the prawn was juicy and tender inside.

Price: Tk350

4. EBI Tempura Roll

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tempura rolls are also self-sellers as prawn makes a huge difference in every dish it is added to. However, there is a method to keep up with a tempura roll, which was definitely what we found here. Crunchy tempura-wrapped prawn and a tail that hangs out of the sushi make the dish prettier. Moreover, the drizzled mustard-coloured sauce changes perspective, on the other hand, making it the star of the item.

Price: Tk200

5. California Roll

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

California rolls are one of the most popular items at every sushi restaurant. So, we had to try this out and it did not disappoint. Imitation crab, mixed with mayonnaise, avocado, and cucumber, rolled inside the sticky rice and seaweed culminated into a sublime dish. The filling is delicate, and tender and feels wonderful in the mouth. And you will not hesitate to have a few more pieces as the fish eggs on top are addictive.

Price: Tk200

6. Sushi Go Special Temaki

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

This is the winning item from the menu and it was also the one that was suggested by the waitress. A salad wrap, wrapped with lettuce, containing prawn tempura, imitation crab stick, cucumber, and the hint of the special sauce blended all over inside. Every bite is delicious, healthy, satisfying, filling, and the only item that makes the money worth it.

Price: Tk550

Price by plate colour:

Blue Plates- Tk150, Yellow Plates- Tk200, Green Plates- Tk300, Orange Plates- Tk350, and Grey Plates- Tk550.