Sultan’s Dine now in Chattogram

Jobaer Chowdhury
03 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:09 am

Sultan’s Dine sells kachchi biryani for one at Tk399, Tk1,099 for three, and Tk 1,840 for five people

Photo: TBS
Sultan's Dine is famous in Dhaka for its kachchi biryani. The restaurant started business in the capital five years ago and recently did a poll on their Facebook page to decide where they should open their new outlet outside Dhaka – Naryanganj or Chattogram? Most people voted for Chattogram. And so they opened their new branch in the Gate No 2 area of the port city in February this year.

Besides food, the restaurant also gives much importance to decor. The lighting of the restaurant attracts people from the road. However, the entire management of their Chattogram branch, including chefs, is from Dhaka. The restaurant has made sure to maintain the quality of their food and Sultan's Dine has become very popular with food lovers.

Sazed Zaman, director of Sultan's Dine, said, "We have been doing business in Dhaka for more than five years. Many people from Chattogram have been in Dhaka and had our kachchi there, often asking us to come to Chattogram."

"We are managing the Chattogram branch largely with staff from Dhaka, including the chef. In Chattogram, we are the only restaurant that provides home delivery service with an app of our own," he added.

Photo: TBS
Miraz Morshed, manager of the restaurant's Chattogram branch, also said, "The people of Chattogram wanted Sultan's Dine to come to the city. So here we are. At first, there was a negative campaign against us in various food reviews here, but people have accepted us because of the quality of our food."

Sultan's Dine has kachchi biryani for Tk399 per person, Tk1,099 for three, and Tk 1,840 for five people. If jarda bhat or finni is added, the price is Tk479 for one person, Tk1,369 for three, and Tk2,250 for five people. 

The chicken roast and borhani combo, with kachchi, is priced at Tk550 for one, Tk1,559 for three and Tk2,599 for five. A half kachchi takeout is Tk250. Including zarda bhat or finni, the price goes to Tk330 for a half kachchi, and Tk450 for a half kachchi with roast chicken and jali kabab.

