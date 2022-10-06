The story of a meal that originated 4,000 years ago 

Food

Ahsan Bari
06 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 03:26 pm

Related News

The story of a meal that originated 4,000 years ago 

Ahsan Bari
06 October, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 03:26 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

Thursday, 6 October, marks International Noodle Day 2022 – a day when people all around the world, especially those living in Asia, come together to celebrate a meal that has 4,000-year-old roots in China. 

The word "Noodle" derives from the German word Nudel and the word "Nudel" reportedly comes from an old German word "Knodel or Nutel" – meaning "dumpling," a "turd" or "small knot."

According to experts, noodles, of various shapes and forms, are an instant source of energy, high in vitamins and minerals such as iron, manganese, and (folic acid) – Vitamin B9). 

We Bangladeshis, mainly kids, students and people living in hostels and messes, have a fond relationship with noodles – a food that is easy to cook, cheap to buy and makes one feel full.   

At present day, we have noodles made of zucchini, black beans, quinoa and kelp, in addition to the traditional types – rice and pasta noodles – that can be found worldwide.

As per TasteAtlas, an experiential travel guide for traditional food, Japan's "Ramen" is the most popular noodle dish in the world while Vietnam's "Pho" and Thailand's "Pad Thai" have been placed in second and third place respectively. 

The oldest noodles in the world (4,000-years-old) found in China. Photo: Collected
The oldest noodles in the world (4,000-years-old) found in China. Photo: Collected

According to National Today – a website that keeps track of fun holidays and special moments on the cultural calendar – the oldest historical mention of noodles appears in a dictionary from the third century AD in China. 

In 2005, a 4,000-year-old bowl of noodles was unearthed in China. The scientists who worked at the excavation suggested that the meal has an Asian, not Italian, origin.

The 4,000-year-old noodle variety consisted of millet – which is indigenous to China – unlike modern Chinese noodles or Italian pasta that are made mostly of wheat, reported National Geographic following the discovery.

The earliest noodles were shaped into little bits, formed from bread dough, and thrown into a wok of boiling water, and it is difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where the staple food originated.

Prior to this discovery, the earliest record of noodles appeared in a book written during China's East Han Dynasty sometime between AD 25 and 220 while others suggest that the meal was first made in the Middle East and introduced to Italy by the Arabs.

But there is no concrete proof, that has been found as of yet, to support this claim.

Top News

World Noodle Day 2022 / Noodles / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

1h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

5h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

18h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

20h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code