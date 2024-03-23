Spirit of Ramadan: Discovering some of Dhaka’s best Iftar platters

At The Stubborn Goat from Jamaican jerk chicken to the flavourful Dory fish or the Steak Platter, there's something to satisfy every palate at prices starting from Tk849. Photo: Courtesy

It's that special time of year again — Ramadan, a month of reflection, prayer and unity. But perhaps the most anticipated time of this month is Iftar. It is when we usually go out with our friends and family on Iftar outings to sample the many cuisines on offer in the city.

And on the bustling streets of Dhaka, restaurants are also gearing up for this cherished tradition. From quaint cafes to elegant eateries, each venue is ready to offer a feast for the senses, with mouthwatering dishes and refreshing beverages.

Whether you are craving something foreign like Thai, something more desi like tehari, or the typical Iftar items like piyaju, jilapi, chhola and muri, Dhaka's culinary scene has something for everyone.

So let's explore the best iftar deals and experience the true spirit of this special month.

Amari Dhaka

Looking for a serene yet indulgent spot to break your fast? Look no further than Amari Dhaka, where comfort, delectable menus and reasonable pricing converge seamlessly. Situated in Gulshan, Amari Dhaka has a vast array of culinary delights, making it an ideal choice for your Iftar experience.

Whether you are dining with your family of three or a lively trio of friends, Amari Dhaka is offering a special buffet priced at Tk8,999 for three people. This exclusive rate encompasses both Iftar and dinner.

Moreover, Cascade Coffee Lounge has an enticing selection of Arabic cuisine on offer. Indulge in a curated feast for two, priced at Tk9,999, which promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey through the flavours of the Middle East.

For those seeking a different dining experience, there are also Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes on offer starting from Tk3,999 for a 1:2 platter. These contain chicken shawarma, crispy vegetable tempura, flavourful egg chops, chicken makhmali kebabs, biriyani, mutton haleem, saffron rashmi jilapi, refreshing juices and an array of other mouthwatering delicacies.

Khao San

Thai restaurant Khao San has unveiled its mouth-watering Iftar deals as well. Whether you are craving chicken or seafood, Khao San has prepared exclusive platters to elevate your Iftar dining experience.

For chicken enthusiasts, the Chicken Platter comes at Tk989, featuring Bangkok fried chicken, grilled chicken satay, chicken cashew nut salad, Thai spring roll, Thai egg fried rice and chicken panang curry, accompanied by a lemon iced tea.

To refresh your stomach they also have coconut ice cream over sticky rice and dates.

For seafood lovers, they have a 1:1 Seafood Platter at Tk1,089, comprising of Thai firecracker prawn, Thai fish cake, som tam salad with prawn, Khao San seafood rice and seafood in tom yum paste, complemented by lemon iced tea, coconut ice cream over sticky rice and dates.

To ensure a spot at their Dhanmondi or Gulshan branch, just call the respective branch and reserve a table for an exclusive dine-in experience. Note that the kitchen closes 40 minutes before Iftar and reopens 30 minutes after. Also, the regular menu will not be available between 5pm and 7pm to handle the Iftar rush.

Prayer spots are also available at both their Dhanmondi and Gulshan premises.

The Stubborn Goat

This Ramadan, treat yourself and your loved ones to an unforgettable dining experience at The Stubborn Goat. They have an array of mouthwatering platters designed to delight meat enthusiasts. From Jamaican jerk chicken to the flavourful Dory fish or the Steak Platter, there's something to satisfy every palate at prices starting from Tk849.

Kickstart your Iftar with the bold flavours of the Jamaican Chicken Platter, priced at Tk849. This platter includes super skewers, Louisiana prawn, Jamaican jerk chicken, accompanied by your choice of egg rice or Arabian rice, wedges, coleslaw, dates and iced tea.

For the ultimate indulgence, savour the Steak Platter which costs Tk1,749. This exquisite offering includes super skewers, Louisiana prawn and sirloin steak (200gm), served with egg or Arabian rice, wedges, coleslaw, dates and iced tea.

The restaurant will remain open during this Ramadan from 1pm to 11pm.

Cafelytics

Cafelytics, a cosy restaurant in Dhanmondi, is perhaps offering one of the best 1:1 deals this Ramadan. Their exclusive Iftar Platter, available for just Tk799 promises a delectable assortment of flavours that will elevate your Iftar experience to new heights.

From the savoury jali kabab to the sweetness of dates and the refreshing taste of the fruit salad, the Iftar Platter is prepared to tantalise your taste buds. It also comes with a cheesy chicken breast, paired with crispy french fries and chickpea salad. Traditional flavours of pakoras and patties, accompanied by a house special sauce for an extra kick, are also included.

Completing the feast is the decadence of a brownie and the comforting sweetness of shahi finni, followed by a refreshing glass of Sharbat-E-Mohabbat.

Tiffinbox

Tiffinbox has garnered a stellar reputation over the years, thanks to its unwavering commitment to food quality, inviting ambience and a delightful menu of snacks and traditional Bangladeshi cuisine.

Among their standout offerings is the Ramadan Elegance platter. This includes the spicy crunch of jhalmuri to the luscious sweetness of shahi jilapi, paired with chadni chawker lacchi, crispy potengya piyaju and aloor chop.

The richness of the jhura mangsher khichuri, complemented by dates, provides a fulfilling conclusion to this culinary journey. Priced at Tk999 for a 1:2 platter, the Ramadan Elegance promises a feast fit for royalty, perfect for sharing with loved ones.

For those craving a more substantial iftar experience, Tiffinbox presents its Tehari Platter for two. It features shahi beef tehari alongside an array of accompaniments such as aloo chop, patengya piyaju, shahi haleem and chadni chawker lacchi.

The branches in Gulshan, Dhanmondi and Madhumita are open every day during Ramadan.