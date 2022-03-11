Selim Kebab and the magic of its secret spices

Selim Kebab Ghar on Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur is one of the few kebab shops in Bangladesh that has been operating with pride for decades.Photos: TBS

Kebabs have always been favourite to food-loving Bengalis. Although this mouthwatering item did not originate in the Indian subcontinent, it is a popular food in the whole of Central Asia.

With the spread of Ottoman rule around the world in the Middle Ages, this dish has also reached many areas in the world. It was the Mughals who introduced kebabs into the Indian subcontinent and then gradually it reached the region of Bengal.

Selim Kebab Ghar on Salimullah Road in Mohammadpur is one of the few kebab shops in Bangladesh that has been operating with pride for decades. It is located just north of Salimullah Road. Finding the shop is quite easy, just look for the throngs to hungry folk queuing outside an eatery.

It was a fairly medium restaurant made of tin sheds. Inside, on the side of the road, a man is rushing to fry kebabs, and on the other part of the shop, some of the employees are making luchi, puri and chicken chaap. Crossing the crowd, we entered the eatery. When we reached the counter to ask the manager about the food, he let us know that their beef sikh kebab is the most popular dish here.

After waiting for a while, we got a chance to sit as the seats gradually became vacant and we finally ordered their famous beef kebab.

Taste Profile

Along with Beef Sikh Kebab, you will find Chicken Sikh Kebab, Chicken Chaap, Beef Chaap, Beef Boti Kebab and Brain Fry among many others. Photos: TBS

A plate of beef kebab will cost you Tk120 per plate here. The amount of kebabs on the plate was sufficient compared to the price. With it, you can take Luchi as you like.

However, you have to pay a separate price for it, each at Tk5. Along with it, salad mixed with Borhani was also served.

My first bite of the kebab tasted very soft; right after taking a bite of it, a light spice aroma permeated my nose and mouth.

Overall, it was a little different from other kebab places. The taste of luchi and salad complimented the kebab very well.

Magic in Spice

Liaquat Khan, the owner of the restaurant now, said that his father has differentiated his kebab from other kebabs. Mohammad Selim Khan had learnt it when they used to live in Bihar. He inherited the recipe from his late father and has kept it to this day.

About the spices, Liaquat Khan said, "I still hold on to the spice formula that I learned from my father. And the technique of making this spice is not revealed to anyone. It's a family heirloom and secret."

However, he said that no chemicals, soda, food colouring or MSG is used in the spices made for kebab. It is entirely made of natural ingredients.

A lot of people have always wanted to learn about this spice from Liaquat. He has been offered large sums of money so that he can reveal the secret. But the recipe still retains its secrecy.

Current Scenario

Founded by Selim in 1980, Selim Kebab Ghar has been in business for almost 42 years. Its decoration at the time of its establishment has remained almost the same as it is at present.

In the beginning, food was prepared mainly for the residents of Mohammadpur area, but now due to its popularity, people from different parts of Dhaka come here every day to eat.

Ratul Islam, a local from Mohammadpur and a government employee. He was eating at the table next to us. When I wanted to know about the taste of the kebab from him, he responded, "We've been eating this kebab since we were little. Nowadays, due to the promotion of various food blogs, more people from other areas of Dhaka come to eat.

We are locals in the area but sometimes we can't find a place to sit and have to stand outside. We gladly acknowledge this. Because people from different parts of Dhaka are coming to our Salimullah Road for Selim's Kebabs. It is a point of pride for us."

Selina Yasmin, a student at a private university, came from Mirpur to queue up and order food. Asking about the food, she said, "I first found out about Selim Kebab online. I've been here a few times. It's very good food for a great price."

Selim Kabar is open from 4pm to midnight. There are currently 11 employees working here.

At one time food was prepared for 300-350 people daily. However, like every other business, Covid-19 has affected Liaquat's food business. At present 170-180 meals are prepared daily.

In addition to the Beef Sikh Kebab, you will find Chicken Sikh Kebab, Chicken Chaap, Beef Chaap, Beef Boti Kebab and Brain Fry among many others. You can get each of them for only Tk100. They also provide their own catering service. For events of more than 120 people, they can also be hired as wedding caterers.