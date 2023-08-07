Second Indigenous Food Festival in Dhaka on 11-12 August

TBS Report
07 August, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2023, 08:44 pm

Second Indigenous Food Festival in Dhaka on 11-12 August

The festival was held for the first time on 13 August last year

Entrepreneurs showcase indigenous food at the Ingenious Food Festival in Dhaka on August 2022. File Photo: Courtesy
Entrepreneurs showcase indigenous food at the Ingenious Food Festival in Dhaka on August 2022. File Photo: Courtesy

The second edition of the two-day long 'Indigenous Food Festival' is set to kick off in Dhaka from 11 August.

This festival is going to be organised by the online news media IPNews and non-governmental development organisation Nagarik Uddyog at Banful Tribal Greenheart School and College premises located at Mirpur-13.

The festival will run from 10 am to 8 pm on 11 and 12 August.

Entrepreneurs of various ethnic groups will participate in the event with a wide range of ethnic food and products produced through Jhum cultivation. 

Jhum farming is a special type of farming method on hill slopes. Rangamati, Khagrachari and Bandarban districts are the main areas where Jum farming is very popular.

Bhadanta Pragyananda Mahathero, chairman of Bonoful Adivasi Foundation Trust, will inaugurate the festival on Friday.

Sadeka Halim, former information commissioner and professor of social science department of Dhaka University will be present as an honoured guest in the ceremony.

Nagorik Uddyog Chief Executive Zakir Hossain and  Advisory Editor of Samakal Abu Saeed Khan will preside over the event where special representative of IPNews Sulabh Chakma will deliver the welcome speech.

"Diverse food is an important part of pluralistic culture in our country. The indigenous people collect various types of food from their cherished forests and hills. Many of these foods remain undiscovered by the mainstream population. We want to promote intercultural communication through the taste of food and create camaraderie with people of different communities," said Antony Rema, acting editor of IPNews.

The festival was held for the first time on 13 August last year. The event generated massive response from urban people.

