Savoy's Ekdom Aam redefines mango ice cream

When I first bit into the mango-shaped ice cream, I noticed two things; first, it felt like a real mango pulp, with just an added sugary feel. Second, after pulling it out of the fridge, it has to be eaten a bit quicker than usual ice cream as it softens faster.

For Bangladeshis, the joy of summer is synonymous with the king of fruits — the mango. But what if that delicious taste could be enjoyed year-round in a cool and refreshing form? That's the magic Savoy Ice Cream has captured with their innovative Ekdom Aam ice cream.

Though it looks like ice cream, it's technically a sorbet – meaning it is made with fruit juice or pulp and contains no milk. It has gained widespread attention on social media.

Anjishnu, a Facebook user, said, "I have tried it twice. It tasted like an old overripe Himsagar mango".

Since its launch in October 2022, customer responses have varied but mostly skewed towards positive. Tania Afroz Mrittika exclaimed, "Best! Best!! Best!!! Mother's favourite. I'm not a fan of ice cream, but I loved it from the first bite. Also, I felt (and my friends agreed) that one whole ice cream is too much for one person to finish. We want a smaller version at a lower price."

Shahad Ahmed rated it highly during the off-mango season, stating, "It's a 10 in the non-mango season as it tastes almost like real mango."

Unlike typical mango-flavoured ice creams that rely on artificial essences, Ekdom Aam, which translates to 'Pure Mango,' is made with fresh, locally sourced mangoes, delivering an explosion of authentic mango flavour in every bite. The creamy texture perfectly complements the tangy sweetness of the mango.

While taste is subjective, it's safe to say that this flavour is unique in the Bangladeshi ice cream market.

"We found a need for fruit-based ice cream options for our consumers. With our commitment to offering unique and natural products, as mentioned in our slogan 'Naturally Good,' we were inspired to introduce sorbet," a Savoy representative told The Business Standard when asked about the creation of Ekdom Aam.

The company also highlights its healthy indulgence.

The sorbet is a natural source of Vitamin C and dietary fibre, aligning with Savoy's commitment to offering unique and natural products. The company emphasises this in a video showcasing the product on its YouTube channel.

With products like Ekdom Aam, which offer a taste sensation that is both novel and nostalgic, Savoy demonstrates their dedication to pushing boundaries in the ice cream industry.

"One of the biggest challenges was educating our consumers about the product category, helping them understand that this isn't ice cream but sorbet," Savoy told TBS. "Despite these initial hurdles, Ekdom Aam has been increasingly accepted and loved by consumers."

Kaniz Supriya, another regular consumer, mentioned, "Sorbet usually comes in a box and at a higher price; this stick form at Tk50 is a good deal."

However, not all feedback was glowing. Faria Rahman found the taste lacking, saying, "It's the worst ice cream I've ever tried; it didn't taste like mango nor ice cream." Rifat Chowdhury Sajal agreed, "I did not like it that much. It's definitely unique. But while trying to give an authentic mango taste, they couldn't quite achieve the typical ice cream flavour."

However, those who liked the product appreciated the natural taste of real mango.

Ekdom Aam's versatility has also been praised by consumers. They have extended its usability beyond just a sorbet, incorporating it into various recipes such as aam bhat, mango juice, mango with sticky rice (a Thai cuisine), mango milkshake, and faluda.

So, next time you're looking for a refreshing treat, give Ekdom Aam a try and find for yourself whether you love it or not.