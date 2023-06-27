Savoury beef delights: A trio of tempting recipes

In collaboration with The Business Standard, Nabila Rahman – a talented food and product photographer who has been working in the creative field since 2020 – shared her culinary creations for the festive occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Nabila also works as a creative art director at Adency Ltd, a digital marketing agency.

These three delectable recipes highlight the richness of the beef and promise to delight your guests with a memorable culinary experience.

From the tantalising aroma of beef tehari to the mouthwatering sizzle of beef steak and the homemade goodness of beef burger, these recipes offer a diverse range of flavours and textures. As you celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, embrace the joyous spirit of the occasion and treat your loved ones to these delectable beefy delights.

Beef Tehari

Ingredients

1 kg beef

3 cup polao/Basmati rice

5 cup water

1 cup milk

Salt to taste (for meat)

1/4 cup ghee/mustard oil/soybean oil

2/3 cup chopped onion

3 teaspoon ginger paste

2 teaspoon garlic paste

10 to 12 chillies (minced)

1 tablespoon tehari masala

1/4 cup yoghurt

Salt to taste (for rice)

20 to 25 whole green chillies

2 tablespoon raisins

1 teaspoon kewra water

Tehari spices

1 tablespoon ground cardamom

2 cinnamon sticks (2 inches in size)

1 medium-sized nutmeg

2 mace flowers

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

Method

Cut the meat into small pieces, preferably with some fat. Bones are fine if present. Wash the rice thoroughly four to five times and drain the water. Spread the rice on a strainer or plate to remove excess moisture. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and lightly fry the onions until they turn slightly reddish, no need to become golden like beresta (deep-fried onions). Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilli paste to the pan and sauté for a minute. Then, sauté for another minute with tehari masala and salt. Add the meat and sour curd. Cook on low heat for four to five minutes while covered. No water is needed initially as the meat will release its own moisture. If you find the meat still tough, add one cup of water or as much as needed to cook the meat. The meat should be well-cooked but not completely soft or melted. Continue cooking until the meat broth dries up and the spices coat the meat. Cook until the oil separates from the mixture. Use a slotted spoon to remove the meat from the oil. Add the pre-washed and drained rice to the same pan with the remaining oil and spices. Fry the rice for four to five minutes. Add salt, milk and hot water to the pan. If desired, use twice as much water as the amount of rice used. When the water comes to a boil, mix in the reserved meat. Cook on high heat until it reaches a rolling boil. Then reduce the heat, cover the pan, and let it simmer. After approximately 20 minutes, open the lid and sprinkle sugar and kewra water over the rice. Gently stir and cover again for an additional 10 minutes. Turn off the stove. After 10 minutes, remove the lid. Serve the tehari hot with lemon wedges, green chillies and green onions.

Enjoy your flavorful beef tehari!

Beef steak

Ingredients

Beef steak- 2 pieces (2 kg/ 900 gms)

1 1/2 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 tablespoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoon pepper powder

Method

Combine garlic paste, soy sauce, olive oil, pepper powder and salt in a bowl. Mix them well. Take the beef steak pieces and generously apply the marinade mixture to each piece, ensuring they are evenly coated. Allow the steak to marinate for 8 to 12 hours, and refrigerate. Preheat a grill pan and lightly coat with oil to prevent sticking. Place the marinated steak on the grill pan and cook over medium-high heat. Flip the steak occasionally to ensure even cooking on both sides. You can add some fresh garlic to the pan for additional flavour. Cook the steak until both sides are well-seared and reach your desired level of doneness. This will depend on personal preference and the thickness of the steak. Once cooked, transfer the steak to a serving bowl. Serve the beef steak alongside mashed potatoes or sautéed vegetables – and dig in a hearty meal.

Homemade Beef Burger

Ingredients

To make the bun:

2 cup flour

1 egg

1 tablespoon yeast

3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup oil

To make the beef patty:

2 cups minced beef

2 eggs

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

4 chillies

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon pepper powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Method

Making the bun:

In a bowl, combine sugar and salt. Add yeast to the mixture. Pour a little lukewarm milk into the bowl and mix it with sugar, salt and yeast. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to allow the yeast to activate. In a separate bowl, place the flour and pour in the oil. Mix the flour and oil. Break an egg, setting aside half a spoonful for later use. Add the remaining egg to the flour mixture and mix well. Add the yeast mixture and the remaining milk to the bowl with the flour and egg mixture. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly until a dough forms. Continue kneading the dough until it becomes smooth and elastic. This may take about 5 to 10 minutes. Once the dough reaches the desired consistency, cover it with a clean cloth or plastic wrap and let it rest in a warm place for about an hour or until it doubles in size. Apply a little oil to the dough and knead it with your hands to release any air bubbles, and then divide it into four equal parts. Take each portion of the dough and shape it into a bun. Each bun should be approximately 1/2 to 1 inch thick. Grease a baking tray to prevent sticking, and place the shaped buns on it. Cover the dough once again and let it rest for another 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 195 degrees Celsius or 380 degrees Fahrenheit. After 30 minutes, brush the remaining beaten egg onto the surface of the dough to give it a shiny appearance. Place the baking tray with the buns into the preheated oven. Bake the buns for 15 minutes or until they turn golden brown and have a slightly crispy texture. Once baked, remove the buns from the oven and let them cool slightly before serving.

To make the beef patty:

Mix all the ingredients with the mincemeat in a bowl until well combined. Shape the mixture into 1/2-inch thick round patties. Heat a little oil in a pan and fry the patties until cooked. To assemble the burger: Cut the burger bun in half and lightly toast it in a pan. Spread mayonnaise and a little tomato sauce on the bottom half of the bun. Place lettuce leaves, cucumber, tomato and the cooked beef patty on top of the sauce. Put the top half of the bun on the filling. Secure the burger by gently inserting a toothpick through the top of the bun.

Your homemade beef burger is now ready to be devoured.