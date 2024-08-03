Savour the Olympics with French cuisine

Boulangère Potatoes. Photo: Collected

As the Olympic Games 2024 proceed in Paris, why not complement the thrill of sports with French cuisine?

From the indulgent honey-roast duck to the comforting spring chicken with bacon and Boulangère potatoes, these dishes will elevate the Olympics celebrations into a culinary experience.

So, we have put together a few French recipes worth trying as you root for your favourite athletes.

Honey-roast duck confit

Duck is one of the protein sources that Bangladeshis are familiar with, usually enjoyed in delicious curries. Now, you can add a sweet twist to your duck curry with this French-inspired recipe.

Photo: Collected

Honey-roast duck confit is a delectable dish that melds the rich flavours of slowly-cooked duck with aromatic herbs and the sweetness of honey.

Ingredients

3 thyme sprigs, leaves roughly chopped

2-3 rosemary sprigs, leaves roughly chopped

2 fat garlic cloves, lightly bashed

½ tbsp black peppercorns

4 duck legs (about 800g)

750g duck fat

2 bay leaves

Sunflower oil, for covering the duck, if needed

4 tbsp clear honey

Process

Combine the thyme, rosemary, garlic, and peppercorns with 2 tablespoons of flaky sea salt. Spread half of this mixture in a large baking dish, place the duck legs on top, and then sprinkle the remaining salt mixture over them, massaging it well into the duck.

Cover the dish with cling film and refrigerate for 24 hours. Preheat the oven to 140°C/120°C. Remove the duck legs from the dish, wipe off the salt mixture with kitchen towels and set it aside.

In a flameproof casserole dish, melt the duck fat until it just begins to bubble. Add the bay leaves and duck legs, bringing the mixture to a gentle simmer.

Ensure the duck legs are completely covered by topping up with sunflower oil if necessary. Transfer the dish to the oven and cook for 2 hours and 30 minutes. To check if the duck is done, insert a skewer into the thickest part of a leg — it should penetrate easily.

Allow the duck to cool in the fat, then chill for up to 2 weeks if desired. When ready to serve, preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C. Remove the duck legs from the dish, scrape off the fat, and place them skin-side up in a shallow roasting tin.

Drizzle one tablespoon of honey over each duck leg and roast for 25-30 minutes until the skin is browned and sticky.

Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a classic French vegetable stew that brings together the best of summer's bounty in a rich, flavourful medley. Each ingredient in this Provençal dish contributes its unique taste, texture, and appearance while capturing the essence of French countryside cooking.

Photo: Collected

Ingredients

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 yellow bell peppers, diced (about 2 cups)

1 large yellow onion, diced (about 2 cups)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 large eggplant, diced (about 4-5 cups)

3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 tbsp)

3 tbsp tomato paste

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 pounds ripe tomatoes, diced (about 4 cups)

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

6 large fresh basil leaves, torn

Adjusting the eggplant portion makes the recipe more balanced. If you want to include zucchini (which is not widely available in our local market), you can add 2-3 cups of diced zucchini to the list.

Process

Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat, add bell peppers, onion, and salt, and cook until the onions are translucent.

Then add eggplant with more olive oil and salt, cooking it until soft. Stir in garlic, tomato paste, and red pepper flakes, cooking until everything is well combined.

Add tomatoes, bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low and cover it, allowing it to cook until it thickens into a stew. Finally, mix in parsley and basil, seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.

Spring Chicken with Bacon and Peas

This is one of the fantastic French dishes that is both hearty and fresh. Its crispy smoked bacon adds a delicious richness infuses the chicken thighs with a smoky depth.

As the bacon cooks, the kitchen fills with irresistible aromas while the fresh garlic and spring onions add a punch of flavour. The chicken stock brings everything together into a savoury stew.

Photo: Collected

The frozen peas and shredded little gem lettuce are stirred in at the end, giving the dish a burst of colour and freshness. A final touch of crème fraîche adds a creamy finish, making this a comforting yet vibrant choice for any dinner.

Ingredients

6 rashers smoked streaky turkey bacon, chopped

8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 bunch spring onions, roughly chopped

300ml hot chicken stock

250g frozen peas

1 little gem lettuce, roughly shredded 2 tbsp crème fraîche

Process

In a large frying pan, cook the bacon over medium heat for about 3 minutes until the fat is released and the bacon turns golden. Transfer the bacon to a small bowl, leaving the rendered fat in the pan.

Add the chicken thighs to the pan and brown them for 4 minutes on each side.

Next, push the chicken to one side and add the garlic and spring onions to the pan, cooking for around 30 seconds until the spring onions are bright green.

Pour in the chicken stock, return the bacon to the pan, cover, and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Increase the heat, then stir in the peas and shredded lettuce, cooking for an additional 4 minutes until the peas are tender and the lettuce has wilted.

Ensure the chicken is cooked through and then stir in the crème fraîche just before serving.

Boulangère Potatoes

Compared to the other recipes, Boulangère Potatoes are notably simpler and quicker to prepare. Utilising familiar ingredients such as potatoes, olive oil, and onions, which are available in local markets, this dish fits seamlessly into everyday meals.

Given the ease of preparation, making Boulangère Potatoes allows you to quickly whip up a delicious side dish while enjoying the Olympic Games.

Ingredients

2 onions, thinly sliced

A few thyme sprigs

2 tbsp olive oil

1 ½ kg potatoes peeled and thinly sliced

425 ml vegetable stock (stock with carrots, onions, celery, parsley, herbs, and mushrooms)

Process

Preheat the oven to 200°C. In a pan, heat the olive oil and sauté the onions with the thyme sprigs until they are softened and lightly coloured, which should take about 5 minutes.

In a 1.5-litre oiled gratin dish, start by arranging a layer of the thinly sliced potatoes at the base. Add a portion of the cooked onions on top of the potatoes, then continue layering until you reach the top, finishing with a final layer of potatoes.

Pour the vegetable stock over the layered potatoes and bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the top is golden and crisp.