Roudro Chaya Cafe: Where fancy interior takes a backseat to the open sky

In a city where 23,234 people reside per square kilometre, breathing in fresh air is a tall order. To escape the urban hustle, residents often visit restaurants surrounded by bricks and under air conditioners, hidden from the sky and disconnected from the air.

In response, numerous resorts have emerged beyond and on the fringes of Dhaka. But finding affordable options near the capital remains challenging.

Nevertheless, with the ongoing development in Purbachal, an increasing number of restaurants are popping up every day. One of them is Roudro Chaya Cafe at Neela Market.

At Roudro Chaya Cafe, one can relish the winter sunlight, seek shade in the summer, or even enjoy the rain while dining. The restaurant is embraced by a lush green curtain. Upon entering, you will spot a narrow man-made pond on the right, adorned with a cradle bridge.

The restaurant's front elevation features an open dining space with a simple interior design. This winter, it is an ideal spot to gather with friends and family, basking in the afternoon sunlight and soaking up some Vitamin D.

They also offer a second-floor dining area where tree leaves peek in, enhancing the surrounding green ambiance.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

"From my childhood, I was very passionate about cooking. I also worked in a charity organisations' kitchen out of this passion. That's why I always thought about opening a good restaurant with good quality food and environment," said Sultana Jannat Sikha, co-founder of Roudro Chaya Cafe.

"When we launched the restaurant in June 2023, our goal was to create a refreshing and eco-friendly space. See, our restaurant premises has numerous mango trees, and during the summer, we serve mango juice made directly from fruit of the trees," she shared.

The restaurant serves a variety of fast food such as pizza, burgers, french fries, and diverse set menus featuring rice, chicken, prawn, and beef. Additionally, they offer specialties like Duck Handi, live sea fish barbeque, salads, and more. Notably, the Duck Handi and live barbeque are the most enticing options.

The restaurant opens daily at 4pm, and as the sun sets and the moon emerges, patrons begin arriving to enjoy their quality time. Open until 1am, Roudro Chaya Cafe offers a serene atmosphere. Interestingly, right across from the cafe, there's a small river where one can opt for a peaceful boat ride.

Duck Handi

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

During the winter, Duck Handi stands out as one of the most sought-after dishes at Roudro Chaya Cafe. It is essentially a duck curry enriched with various spices, slightly oily, and boasts a moderate spice level. The curry is characterised by a robust garlic flavour. You can relish this delectable dish, featuring five generous pieces, for just Tk350. Pairing it with paratha creates a delightful combination.

Cashew Nut Salad

Indulging in the Cashew Nut Salad at Tk400 not only satisfies your taste buds, but also offers a nutritional blend of chicken, cashews, almonds, apples, vibrant bell peppers, carrots, and cucumber. This meticulously crafted salad promises a burst of flavours and textures in every bite. In addition to the Cashew Nut Salad, they provide the Chicken Salad, priced at Tk300 and the exclusive Roudro Chaya Special Salad at Tk500.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Explore a range of flavorful salad options to suit your preferences and budget.

RC0001 Set Menu

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Within their set menu offerings, the first option, RC0001, comprises rice, vegetables, two pieces of prawn fry, tandoori chicken, and salad — all priced at Tk370. While this selection may not stand out as particularly unique, resembling other set menus available in many Dhaka restaurants, it can still be a viable choice if you opt to dine at this place for dinner.

Overloaded Pizza

With a generous blend of cheese, chicken, bell peppers, savoury black olives, flavorful sausage, and mushrooms, it's a flavour explosion that caters to every palate.

The 6" size comes at a price of Tk650, making it an affordable treat for pizza enthusiasts. If you crave an even more indulgent experience, the 9" size is available at Tk750.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Whether you are a fan of classic combinations or seeking a culinary adventure, this pizza is a surefire way to satisfy your cravings.

Oreo and Strawberry Shakes

Among the seven flavoured shakes, we relish Oreo and Strawberry Shakes. The shake prices are incredibly affordable. The Oreo shake delights with rich chocolate and creamy milk, while the strawberry shake boasts strawberry ice cream and the essence of fresh strawberries. Pairing perfectly with your main course, these shakes add a refreshing touch to your meal. The Oreo shake is priced at Tk150, while the Strawberry shake comes at Tk120.