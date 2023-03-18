Rivendell by Gotcha: An urban oasis for foodies and loungers

A sumptuous spicy seafood fried rice will please your appetite at Rivendell by Gotcha. Photo: Courtesy

As soon as you come near the end of road 128 at Gulshan avenue, you will see the peaceful view of Gulshan lake. Birds chirp on the branches, peeking their heads from the houses on both sides of the road. If you are a foodie who also loves to enjoy some quiet moments in this urban jungle, this must be the place.

Rivendell, as many of you have read and watched the epoch-making Lords of the Rings series, was a valley full of serenity. The owners of the restaurant, big-time fans of the books, wanted to create an ambience resembling the same calmness and greenery.

A small artificial fountain has been set up, and the murmur of flowing water is also so soothing that it can make you feel like a place where 'trouble melts like lemon drops'. The outdoor landscaping of Rivendell by Gotcha is one to root for.

With a seating capacity for around 100 people, this place is a Shangrila for loungers who love spending their evenings amidst a mystic atmosphere. One can also get to enjoy LIVE music recitals at times.

Now maybe you are wondering what's the connection between Rivendell and Gotcha, the latter being a globally famous chain of Australian bubble tea. Ahmed Ehsan Kabir Shaan, one of the three partners of Rivendell informed us that his friends Rifkat Ahmed and Rezwan Ul Haque brought in the Gotcha franchise even before Covid-19 ravaged the food industry. In a short period, the shop wooed its young customers but then the pandemic happened and things were not on the bright side. Later when they relocated and reopened it, they wanted to add new value to foods and thus Rivendell by Gotcha was born. Currently, besides their Gulshan outlet, there is a Dhanmondi outlet serving Gotcha-The Art of Tea.

If you are looking for a place that has got good enough space for group hangouts, this should be on your go-to list. The restaurant became famous when it arranged screenings of the World Cup matches.

At Rivendell, sitting amidst the greenary will make your evening memorable. Photo: Courtesy

Football lovers of the adjacent neighbourhood and their pals were gathering almost every night to enjoy the magical game together. "For dining outside or group dining, our place is already popular among the youth."

A place already popular among foodies for its pan-Asian and fusion items, besides the most sought-after bubble teas, the restaurant is currently working on launching a new menu. "Our customers have worked like north stars for us. We believe in the agile concept in all our businesses and this is why the menu is a work in progress. Based on customer reviews, we keep adding new items to the menu or removing something that is not doing quite well," Shaan elaborates.

So, what has been working so far so well for the menu? When asked, Shaan pointed out to the menu full of bubble teas which all sound so tempting. Without being adventurous, I stuck to the safe choice of strawberry bubble tea. Now what makes it unique is the use of cheese in it. Cheese in tea? Sounds crazy right?

But trust me, for the dog days of summer, this can be the elixir that will soothe your soul. The sweetness of strawberry milk is perfectly balanced with the salty cheesy portion of the drink, which you have to sip through separately. And once you are done, have a sip or two, mix it all, and enjoy a refreshing cocktail. The best part is it comes in such a large size that it can substitute for a meal. I assume that is something that makes this drink an instant hit among the youth. Coming in different flavours like orange, bamboo charcoal, black sugar, and many more, the Gotcha bubble teas are 'love at first sip'!

When it comes to food, the heart winner is certainly their spicy seafood fried rice. This one certainly is not for the ones with a faint heart. The kick it gives as soon as you take the first spoon inside your mouth is almost like an explosion of savouriness. Of course, the flame is quite palpable, but any foodie will identify that the result of this crazy flavour burst is due to several warm spices which make the rice so good.

Gotcha truly knows how to brew the art of tea. Photo: Courtesy

To tame the spices, one can take a sip of any kind of sweet bubble tea. There are different kinds of appetisers. Of which, the prawn tempura is the most popular one. The size of the prawn they serve will surely make you salivate. For crab lovers, they have cheese crab Rangoon, something not very common in Dhaka. And if you are looking for a more filling meal, try their hunan style beef with rice or Tamarind prawn with rice. Their seafood Marinara or Cordon Blue chicken will surely floor the continental food lovers. While all of these items may seem a bit too expensive for your foodies, the owners assure that the menu is priced keeping in mind the fact that the quality of many of these imported items comes first for them. "My partners and I have always emphasised building a restaurant that serves food as well as experience. We believe in creating a culinary experience and I believe just like the folklore, Rivendell by Gotcha will surely reach people's hearts through their stomachs," Shaan concludes.