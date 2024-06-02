Renaissance of fruits

Photo: Courtesy

Approximately 3.5 million years ago, early humans shared a dietary habit with modern-day gorillas and chimpanzees: the consumption of fruits, supplemented by leaves from various trees, plants, and shrubs. According to the California Academy of Sciences, fruits have remained a staple in meals, desserts, and snacks throughout numerous civilizations.

In contemporary times, fruits no longer dominate our diet. Instead, they enhance main courses, elevate flavors, and add visual appeal for both nutritional and aesthetic purposes. Despite their popularity, fruits often command high prices, making them unaffordable for some. Those who can afford them, however, utilise fruits in myriad creative ways.

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel's ongoing "Summertime Fruitness" festival is designed to draw food enthusiasts with an array of sweet delights.

The star of the festival is undoubtedly the mango, seamlessly blending into every dish. From prawns served on a bed of yellow mango pulp to mango pearls in edible cones, quintessential mango pickle, tangy aam daal, and mango-infused cakes, the versatility of mango impresses consistently.

Upon entering Bahar Multicuisine Restaurant, one is greeted by a riot of colors. Watermelons, mangoes, oranges, java plums, pomelos, and the national fruit, jackfruit, create a spectrum that tantalizes visual and olfactory senses. The festival triumphs in presenting familiar fruits in new and creative ways.

One standout example is the use of kashundi, a fermented mustard paste. Dipping pears into kashundi intrigued me, and the combination of the pungent, sharp taste of kashundi with the crisp taste of pears was delightful. Papaya and mango dipped into kashundi were equally enjoyable. The French canapé-inspired pairing of watermelon with feta cheese was another hit, as the saltiness of the cheese perfectly complemented the sweetness of the melon. Pieces of malta with cold cuts of chicken or chunks of beetroots also demand appreciation.

While the appetizers were abundant and varied, the main courses also stood out. The Kashmiri polao was a stunner, with small pieces of pineapple, red grapes, and various nuts floating on a cloud of fluffy basmati rice, accompanied by achari beef. The palak paneer, however, was a bit too earthy, and even the pomegranate garnish couldn't save it.

For munchies, mini fruit pizzas and pineapple empanadas felt like sideshows. However, the chicken with orange was delectably good. Unfortunately, the seafood cannelloni was the only disappointment in the ensemble.

While a plethora of usual items like salads and sushi were available, the fruity surprises were a great attraction. It was sad to see the pomelos served alone. They would have been wonderful with more kashundi, reminiscent of street food in Dhaka. This was a miss indeed.

In the dessert section, besides the usual sweets, pastries, and cakes, the mixed fruit pavlova drew visitors. Despite my resolution to avoid a food coma, the allure of juices in mason jars proved irresistible. I opted for sweet lassi, foregoing the orange and beetroot juices. It was not overly sugary, had a hint of tanginess, and was creamy enough to satisfy my palate.

Just as I was about to call it a day, Mehran Ahmed, the F&B manager, insisted I try the fruit kulfis. Despite being full and fearing an ice cream headache, I acquiesced. The mango and green apple kulfis, resembling pieces of fruit, were delightful. The pale-yellow mango kulfi had a subtle tartness, while the green apple kulfi was equally refreshing, with no trace of a headache.

The festival features a wide range of dishes, from French canapés to Middle Eastern muhammara with pomegranates shining like rubies, hummus, Kashmiri rice, Italian lasagna, Australian pavlova, and local spicy relishes and gravies.

The festival runs until 20 June, priced at Tk7150 with a buy-one-get-one offer. A word of caution: if you have insulin resistance or diabetes, be mindful of your sugar intake after indulging in the buffet.

