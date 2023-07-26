‘Regional consensus essential to ensure sustainable food system in Asia-Pacific’

Food

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

‘Regional consensus essential to ensure sustainable food system in Asia-Pacific’

TBS Report
26 July, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2023, 10:02 pm
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

The Asia Pacific Right to Food and Agrifood System Conference 2023 has begun with a commitment to reach a regional consensus to ensure a sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture and food system in the Asia-Pacific countries including Bangladesh by overcoming the challenges in achieving food security.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have thrown the food production and distribution systems into new crises. Added to this are the effects of global climate change, said speakers at the conference at Dhaka University yesterday, jointly organised by national and international organisations and networks including "Khadya Adhikar Bangladesh (Food Right Bangladesh)."

Government policies regarding corporations associated with food and agriculture are also creating problems with food availability and distribution in many areas. It is therefore imperative to achieve regional consensus on food and existing agro-food systems to make them more equitable, sustainable, and climate-resilient, said the experts.

At the programme, Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said this conference will show the way to ensuring food security in Asia-Pacific countries including Bangladesh. Population growth, urbanisation and food scarcity are major challenges to ensuring food for all. Added to this is the ongoing global crisis due to climate change.

Despite the increase in food production, ensuring nutritious food is now one of the most important issues for countries in the region, she added.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said recently food production has greatly increased due to the efforts of the farmers and people of the country, and the far-reaching policies of the state. Consequently, achieving self-sufficiency in food has become possible. This situation will not be disrupted unless a big crisis arises.

Representatives from various countries including the Philippines, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Thailand participated in the event.

Bangladesh

food / agriculture / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Turning a banana stem into fibre is a long process which includes cutting the stem, drying the pieces and inserting them into the machine. The final product looks similar to jute fibre. Photo: Courtesy

The unripened potential of Bangladesh’s banana fibre industry

15h | Panorama
A 67-million-year-old T-Rex skeleton is displayed at Koller Auction House in Zurich, Switzerland on March 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Why collect Ferraris when you can own a T-Rex?

1d | Panorama
The safety, security and well-being of our society are increasingly dependent on information and services provided from space. Photo: Reuters

Space exploration diversifies. Will Bangladesh ever enter the race?

1d | Panorama
These handlooms produce over eight lakh pieces of high-quality lungi every year, worth over Tk121 crore. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

The fine handloom lungi villages of Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

5h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

3h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

5h | TBS SPORTS
China and India are economic partners of each other

China and India are economic partners of each other

2h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price