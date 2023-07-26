‘Regional consensus essential to ensure sustainable food system in Asia-Pacific’

The Asia Pacific Right to Food and Agrifood System Conference 2023 has begun with a commitment to reach a regional consensus to ensure a sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture and food system in the Asia-Pacific countries including Bangladesh by overcoming the challenges in achieving food security.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have thrown the food production and distribution systems into new crises. Added to this are the effects of global climate change, said speakers at the conference at Dhaka University yesterday, jointly organised by national and international organisations and networks including "Khadya Adhikar Bangladesh (Food Right Bangladesh)."

Government policies regarding corporations associated with food and agriculture are also creating problems with food availability and distribution in many areas. It is therefore imperative to achieve regional consensus on food and existing agro-food systems to make them more equitable, sustainable, and climate-resilient, said the experts.

At the programme, Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said this conference will show the way to ensuring food security in Asia-Pacific countries including Bangladesh. Population growth, urbanisation and food scarcity are major challenges to ensuring food for all. Added to this is the ongoing global crisis due to climate change.

Despite the increase in food production, ensuring nutritious food is now one of the most important issues for countries in the region, she added.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said recently food production has greatly increased due to the efforts of the farmers and people of the country, and the far-reaching policies of the state. Consequently, achieving self-sufficiency in food has become possible. This situation will not be disrupted unless a big crisis arises.

Representatives from various countries including the Philippines, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Australia, and Thailand participated in the event.