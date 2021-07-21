Recipe of the sensational Mughlai dish "Afghani Mutton Korma"

Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani. 

Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.

Afghani Mutton Korma:

Ingredients 

  • 300-gram mutton
  • 2 tbsp onion paste
  • 1 tsp garlic paste
  • 1 ginger paste
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • 1 tsp coriander powder
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala powder
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tbsp cashew nut paste
  • 1 tbsp couscous paste
  • 1 tsp rose water
  • 2 tbsp curd
  • 2 tbsp fried onion paste
  • 2 tbsp ghee
  • 1 tbsp oil
  • Salt to taste

Steps

  1. Marinate the mutton with curd, chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, ginger paste and 1 tbsp oil. Cover and let rest overnight.
  2. Take a wok, heat ghee and add in the garlic and onion paste. Stir continuously until the paste has turned light brown in colour.
  3. Add the marinated mutton and mix well. Put the lid on and cook until the meat becomes soft.
  4. Add the couscous paste, cashew nut paste, fried onion paste, garam masala powder, rose water and salt and cook for a minute. 
  5. Serve with saffron rice or any rice of your choice.

