Quick homemade food recipes for working mothers

It might sound like a well-worn cliché, but as the world keeps speeding up, the time we have for everyday chores keeps shrinking.

Regardless of the circumstances, there is always a way to cut corners when it comes to cooking, whether it is for yourself or your child.

Whether it is late at night and you are craving a snack or you are rushing out the door in the morning, it is not always practical to whip out the non-stick skillet and cook up a steak every time you or your kids need to eat.

So, let us present some quick-fire recipes for your kids.

Mug Pizza

Serving: 1

You have probably seen those TikTok reels about quick oven pizzas on bread and such, but why go through all that extra hassle when you can whip it up in a single microwave-safe mug?

Ingredients:

Flour: 4 tbsp

Baking powder: ¼ tsp

Baking soda: 1/16 tsp

Salt: Add to taste

Milk: 3 tbsp

Olive oil: 1 tbsp

Marinara sauce: 1 to 2 tbsp

Cheese: 1 to 2 tbsp

To make a quick and easy mug pizza, start by mixing flour, baking powder, and a pinch of baking soda and salt in your mug. Once combined, add milk and olive oil to the dry ingredients, stirring until you have a smooth batter. Spread the batter evenly at the bottom of the mug to create the pizza base.

Next, spoon the marinara sauce over the batter, ensuring it covers the surface evenly. Sprinkle a generous amount of shredded cheese on top of the sauce. You can find shredded cheese pretty much anywhere these days — even Aarong sells shredded mozzarella. Then, add your favourite pizza toppings, like sliced pepperoni, diced bell peppers, or whatever you prefer.

Place the mug in the microwave and cook on high for about one to two minutes, or until the cheese is fully melted and bubbly and the batter has risen to form a crust. Be careful when taking the mug out of the microwave as it will be hot. Let the mug pizza cool for a minute or two before digging into your delicious, personalised single-serving pizza.

Overnight fried rice

Serving: 2-3

Working mothers often need quick and easy solutions for meals, and overnight fried rice is a perfect choice for busy mornings.

This quick overnight fried rice recipe ensures a nutritious and tasty meal for kids, providing a delightful mix of textures and flavours. Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Cooked rice: 2 cups

Olive oil: 1-2 tbsp

Assorted chopped vegetables: 1 cup

Egg: 1 large egg

Soy sauce: 2-3 tbsp

Sesame oil: 1 tbsp

Chicken: 1 cup, shredded

To prepare, start by cooking rice the night before, letting it cool, and then storing it in the fridge. Cold, leftover rice works best for fried rice, as it does not clump together.

The next morning, heat a bit of oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add finely chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers, and sauté until tender. Push the veggies to the side and crack an egg into the empty space, scrambling it until fully cooked. Mix the vegetables and egg together, then add the cold rice to the pan. Stir well to combine everything evenly.

Season with soy sauce and a bit of sesame oil for flavour. If you want to add a source of protein, leftover chicken or shrimp can be tossed in at this stage. Cook everything together until the rice is heated through and slightly crispy. This quick overnight fried rice recipe ensures a nutritious and tasty meal for kids, providing a delightful mix of textures and flavours. Plus, it is a great way to use leftovers, making it both practical and delicious.

Cottage cheese toast

Serving: 1

Craving a quick and healthy snack? Try the TikTok-famous cottage cheese toast.

Once the toast is ready, slather the cottage cheese mixture on top, spreading it evenly. Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Bread: 1 slice

Cottage cheese: 1 tbsp

Salt, pepper, and honey: To taste

Vegetables (optional): To your preference

Start by grabbing a slice of your favourite bread — whole grain works great. Toast it to a golden brown perfection. While the bread is getting toasty, scoop a generous spoonful of cottage cheese into a bowl. Add a pinch of salt, a dash of pepper, and a drizzle of honey for a sweet-savoury twist.

Once the toast is ready, slather the cottage cheese mixture on top, spreading it evenly. For an extra layer of flavour, sprinkle some chopped fresh herbs like chives or parsley. If you are feeling fancy, add a few slices of avocado or some cherry tomatoes.

The creamy cottage cheese pairs perfectly with the crunch of the toast and the freshness of the toppings. This cottage cheese toast is not only high in protein but also deliciously satisfying, making it an ideal snack or light meal.

Twisted Bacon

Serving: 3-4

Waking up to the smell of bacon is pure bliss even though it is not customary in our country as much as it is in the western world. But bacon (for us, the halal kind made of turkey or beef) makes any breakfast better and you can get it in most department stores these days. Here's a new twist on your favourite breakfast treat — literally!

For extra flavour, consider sprinkling the bacon with cayenne pepper for heat. Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

Bacon: 200 grams

Cayenne pepper, salt: To taste

Brown sugar or maple syrup (optional): 1-2 tbsp

Start by preheating your oven to 350°F. Take each slice of bacon and twist it tightly into a spiral. Arrange the twisted bacon on a baking rack set over a foil-lined sheet pan for easy cleanup.

Bake the bacon for 35 minutes. Some prefer to bake for 20 minutes, flip the bacon, and then bake for another 15-20 minutes, but either method works.

For extra flavour, consider sprinkling the bacon with cayenne pepper for heat. You can also add a sweet contrast with brown sugar or maple syrup before baking.

Enjoy your crispy, twisted bacon as a breakfast treat, a snack, or in a sandwich.