Pulp Fiction: Green and tasty

The storefront's eye-catching decor and intriguing name make passersby do a double-take. Photo: Courtesy

Just around the corner of Lalmatia D Block, this small snack store is sure to catch your eye. Vibrantly painted bottles adorn the storefront, standing out against the yellow-based interior that becomes a captivating backdrop in the evening when illuminated by lights above.

But it's not just the decor that grabs attention; passersby often do a double-take, even turning back to look at the shop, especially at its intriguing name inspired by one of the greatest movies ever: Pulp Fiction.

In just a few months, it has become a favourite spot for many young people, thanks to its appealing aesthetics, delicious food, and commitment to sustainability.

Sustainability comes first

The shop demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability by minimising plastic usage in various aspects of its operations. They use wooden spoons, steel straws and glass jars for serving juice, and wooden trays for shawarma, coconut shells for smoothies.

They even offer juice parcels in glass jars and provide alternatives to plastic straws, such as one-time-use jute straws and bamboo straws for shakes.

Owner Najmul Nahid's concern extends beyond environmental impact to health considerations. "Microplastics from plastic packaging can find their way into your body. We strive to eliminate plastic wherever possible," he said.

On the menu, Pulp Fiction has some constant items, and last winter they introduced their hot chocolate and dumplings. The shop prioritises live preparation over pre-made juices, and they produce ice with their own machine.

While prices may seem a bit high relative to portion sizes, the quality and taste are exceptional.

Juice

They serve juice in glass jars with steel straws, prioritizing sustainability. Photo: Courtesy

They have three different sized jars and the smallest one (100ml) is called a shot. So I began with a shot of Citrus Fusion. The mouth tugging feel of citrus and thickness of the juice indeed kicks in. The tangy sweetness of orange and lemon danced with the earthy undertones of carrot and the invigorating kick of ginger. Each sip was a delightful awakening, leaving a cool and refreshing sensation on the palate.

Smoothie bowl

Named Purple Paradise, the smoothie bowl was a feast for both the eyes and the stomach. I could not help taking a photo of it. Served in a brown coconut shell, the blend of dragon fruit, green apple, papaya, and pineapple telegraphed a stunning array of colours. The creamy yoghurt base tied everything together, creating a smooth and satisfying texture. A sprinkle of crunchy granola and a drizzle of honey added a delightful textural contrast and a touch of sweetness.

The presentation of the Pita Bread Sandwiches is a work of art, adding to the overall experience. Photo: Courtesy

Sandwich

From the snacks menu, I opted for two pita sandwiches - the Chicken Tikka and the Chicken Honey Garlic. The presentation itself was a work of art, with the warm pita bread cradling generous portions of flavorful chicken.

In the Chicken Tikka there is a smoky flavour, a hint of which permeated the aroma, teasing the senses before delivering a delightful punch.

The Chicken Honey Garlic, on the other hand, presented a delightful contrast. The tender chicken was infused with a sweet and savoury honey garlic glaze, creating a harmonious balance of flavours. Each bite was a burst of juicy chicken complemented by the sticky-sweet glaze.

The presentation of each dish was thoughtful and artistic, adding to the overall experience.