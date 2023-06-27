Preserving beef: A flavourful tradition in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, cherished traditions and the art of meat preservation intertwine. Here, the knowledge of preserving beef, especially during Eid-ul-Adha, has been handed down from generation to generation.

In the bygone days, when refrigeration was not common, ingenious techniques were employed to keep meat fresh and flavoursome for months. TBS shares some of these time-honoured methods that not only ensure hygiene but also tantalise the taste buds with their rich flavours.

One prominent method is drying the meat, a culinary heritage deeply ingrained in our culture. It involves carefully drying strips of lean beef under optimal conditions of temperature, humidity and airflow, including the gentle warmth of sunlight.

Ensuring uniform cutting and removing excess fat guarantees even drying. The addition of salt prevents spoilage while allowing the meat to gradually reach the desired dryness.

This meticulous process not only extends the meat's shelf life but also intensifies its flavours.

Before cooking, sun-dried meat should be soaked in lukewarm water to revive its tenderness.

Another beloved technique during Eid-ul-Adha is marinating the beef. By soaking the meat in a special mixture of spices and seasonings, it becomes infused with delightful flavours.

This method not only prolongs the meat's freshness but also enhances its taste, making every bite a truly delightful experience.

Meat can also be preserved in fat. The process involves cutting the meat into medium-sized pieces, removing excess water, and immersing it in a pot with ample fat. The meat should be submerged at least half an inch below the fat as the fat renders.

Adding salt, garam masala and bay leaves enrich the flavour profile. Additional spices can be used in moderation.

The stove heat should be turned up to melt the fat. After that make sure that any remaining water is drained, and the meat is cooled and covered. Place the pot in a low-heat area of the stove. Burning the meat twice in the first week and at least once a week after that further aids in its preservation.

Another preservation method involves immersing the meat in vinegar. To do this, black salt and brown sugar are applied to the meat, then fully submerged in vinegar. However, it's essential to consume this preserved meat within a year to maintain its quality and flavour.

For an extra burst of flavour, mixing salt and turmeric with the meat and frying it in oil adds a delightful touch.