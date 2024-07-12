Pan Pacific Sonargaon hosts a 4-day Thai Food Festival in Dhaka

A team of highly professional Thai chefs from Bangkok is currently at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel to prepare wide range of mouth-watering, authentic Thai cuisine. Photo: Courtesy

The Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, in association with the Thai Trade Centre and the Embassy of Thailand, is hosting a 4-day-long Thai Food Festival in the city. The festival started on July 10 and will continue until July 13, 2024.

A team of highly professional Thai chefs from Bangkok is currently at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel to prepare wide range of mouth-watering, authentic Thai cuisine, bringing the true flavours of Thailand to Dhaka. From the street foods of fancy desserts, the menu consists of more than 300 items. Moreover, there are local dishes as well.

Adding to the festive ambience, a group of beautiful Thai dancers is performing vibrant traditional Thai dances at each event. The festival, rich in Thai spices, promises to be a delightful feast for food connoisseurs.

In conjunction with the food festival, the Thailand Trade Show is being held at the Grand Ballroom of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel from July 10 to 13, 2024. This event aims to enhance business opportunities and accelerate economic relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Thai Ambassador to Dhaka, Makawadee Sumitmor, remarked, " I am delighted that diplomacy of the 21st century has adopted cuisine as another innovative and effective tool to bridge understanding between nations. I therefore hope that this gala will not only fill our appetite with mouth-watering dishes but will also promote closer cultural appreciation between our peoples."

"Like Bangladesh, Thailand is blessed with fertile land and abundant materials for the kitchen. With accumulated skills and some creativity, Thai chefs have mixed and matched various ingredients, spices, and seasonings to create marvellous new dishes. Many of these have become international favourites, such as tom yum goong, pad thai, and papaya salad," she added.