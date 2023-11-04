Oven: A small yet pleasing eatery

Situated in a peaceful corner of Banani 6, across from the Fareast International University building, you will find Oven. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Bakarkhani with tea for breakfast is a common combination for people in Old Dhaka. But if you are a resident of Banani, and want to taste the Puran Dhaka flavour, your options are very limited.

However, tucked away in a tranquil section of Banani 6, opposite the Far East University building, you'll discover a charming eatery. This establishment, known as Oven, not only boasts Instagram-worthy aesthetics, but also offers a menu that leaves you wanting more of the flavours of Old Dhaka.

Their special "Chokka" menu, featuring an assortment of 13 tea options, is quite popular. The teas range from the exotic Milk Tea to the comforting "Rong Cha" at Tk30, and the decadent "Chocomalai Cha" at Tk65. These delightful concoctions are perfectly complemented by the traditional Bakarkhani.

And the best part? "We usually keep our door open till 2 in the morning. We even wait a bit longer for our regular customers who call before coming," said Aqib Javed, the owner.

"Bakarkhani and tea are quintessential Dhaka traditions, and our menu was meticulously crafted to transport the essence of Old Dhaka to this upscale corner of the city," Aqib added.

While tea is their forte, Oven goes the extra mile by offering a diverse range of food, including pizzas and pasta.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Oven boasts a diverse menu that also features Hotdogs, Wraps, and desserts like Brownies and Fudge Drops. The pizza selection alone offers over 10 tempting options, while pasta lovers can choose from seven varieties.

Among the dessert items, the Chocolate Lava is a standout, promising an indulgent experience with its rich chocolatey goodness.

During our recent visit, we had BBQ Chicken Pizza and a steaming cup of Masala Tea.

The Pizza comes in a unique square format, and I must say it was delightful - chicken pieces smothered in tangy and smoky barbecue sauce. It had just the right amount of sweetness and a hint of smokiness, perfectly balanced by the creamy melted cheese. Honestly, for a basic pizza at 195, it offered more than we expected.

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The masala tea left a lingering taste with its blend of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, cloves, and black peppercorns, which added depth and complexity to its flavour. You can sweeten it with honey, a preferred choice over sugar for many.

For a small place, Oven offers a lot of variety. If you'd like to taste the flavours of Old Dhaka in the upscale part of the capital then we highly recommend it.