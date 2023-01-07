Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

While there is no shortage of imported olive oil in the market, there are however none that can credibly guarantee high quality with any acceptable product traceability. EC Organic Products Limited (ECOPL), a company under one of the country's largest diversified conglomerates – East Coast Group (ECG), stepped in to fill this void.

The company just launched the Olio Orolio brand of olive oil products last month for Bangladesh's consumer market, where demand for international-quality extra virgin olive oil and other olive oil products has been on the rise.

ECOPL intends to use its experience and expertise in the lubricant oil and energy sector in the edible oil manufacturing, as edible oil is one of the most impactful parts of food habits, and therefore a major influence on health and wellbeing.

Olio Orolio Extra Virgin Olive Oil is made from the extract of the best varieties of olives picked at the beginning of the olive season in Italy. But this is not just meaningless marketing descriptions found on off-the-shelf products, the legitimacy of which consumers could not verify. With Olio Orolio, there is a reputed company behind it with a long history of conducting business following international standards.

How are the Olio Orolio products different?

Olio Orolio products are bottled and packaged using European machinery in EC Organic Products Limited's own cutting-edge plant in Aukpara, Ashulia.

Currently, three varieties of Olio Orolio products – Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Oil, and Massage Oil – are available in all super shops, markets, shopping malls, and online stores in the country.

"EC Organic Products Limited (ECOPL) originated with the mindset of introducing healthy lifestyle products. With the long reflection of experience in the Lubricant Oil & Energy sector, ECOPL chose to work with Edible Oil first," Tanveer Chowdhury, Managing Director of EC Organic Products Limited, said.

ECOPL team research showed that the most impactful part of the food habits and preparation methods require a large quantity of edible oils. With a growing population, changes in eating habits, and health consciousness, the demand for olive oil is increasing every year as a cooking medium.

"To integrate quality olive oil, ECG chose it to be the first investment ever, especially in the extra virgin olive oil industry aiming to motivate the society to make healthier choices," Tanveer Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Olio Orolio extra virgin olive oil and olive oil are processed under the supervision of Giuseppe Ursini, Italy's renowned olive oil producer. Giuseppe Ursini is one of the recognized olive oil master experts of the 19th century, who was the first one in Italy to receive the Olive Oil "Fit For Human Consumption'' certification and also the recipient of the prestigious award 'The Gambero Rosso Oil Guide 2022'.

With premium quality production and packaging, all the Olio Orolio olive oil products are completely organic and full of health benefits.

Olio Orolio Extra virgin Olive Oil

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio extra virgin olive oil comes in six SKUs (stock keeping units) - 250ml, 500ml, 750ml, 1 Ltr, 3 Ltr, and 5 Ltr. The 3 and 5 Ltr products come in laminated tin cans. The other units come packed in marasca glass bottles, with the 1-litre unit being available in both tin and glass bottle containers.

This oil will not only keep your cholesterol free, reduce your harmful cholesterol (LDL) and keep your heart safe but also keep your blood sugar in check, and boost your immunity system.

Moreover, the Olio Orolio extra virgin olive oil will also help you to maintain your weight and the oil is rich in vitamins A, E, K, D, and calcium. The Olio Orolio Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be used for regular cooking, baking, salad dressing, frying, skin, and hair care.

The price of the 1 Ltr extra virgin olive oil is Tk1,245 and the 5 Ltr extra virgin tin-can costs Tk5,490.

Pure Olive Oil

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio pure olive oil also comes in several units- 500ml, 750ml, 1 Ltr, 3 Ltr, and 5 Ltr, in transparent pet bottles. This pure olive oil regulates cholesterol and reduces the risk of blood pressure and heart disease, helps to reduce weight and control diabetes, is helpful for the liver, and aids in digestion as well. It is full of all the beneficial nutrients and retains the natural taste in food too.

The price per litre of this pure olive oil is Tk972. And this olive oil can be also used for regular cooking, baking, salad dressing, and deep-frying.

Massage Oil

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio massage oil 250ml comes in a marasca glass bottle and is now available in the market. This massage oil nourishes the skin and retains moisture, removes dark circles and blackheads, and strengthens hair roots. Also, it reduces dandruff and is good for hair growth, and smoothes cracked heels.

There are no parabens, silicons, odour absorbers, or colour correctors in this product. The massage oil is best used for a baby's delicate skin, body massage, and all kinds of hair care and to brighten your face.

The motto of this brand is, "Healthy Living Every Day, with Olio Orolio all the way". It is the only olive oil in the Bangladesh market that is both internationally Halal Certified and endorsed by the Islamic Foundation of Bangladesh.

"Olio Orolio aims to not only target health concerned people but also doctors, nutritionists, fitness trainers, mothers and children of the society, dermatologists, and regular middle-class people of households, along with creating awareness for the health improvement by making better edible oil choices available to the country's consumers", Tanveer Chowdhury said.