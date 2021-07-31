A note to our readers

An article titled "Busting the myth regarding CHT delicacies" published in The Business Standard on 31 August, generated some debate about the nature of the content. Our readers voiced their opinion on some contentious lines in the article, which could be interpreted as insensitive. We have heard our readers, reflected on the harmful implications the content of the article renders, and have removed the piece from our website.

We would like to offer our apologies for this oversight and thank our readers for bringing the issue to our attention. We are happy to have a reader base which is alert on numerous issues and let their presence be known. The Business Standard aims to report unbiased, accurate, and researched news and opinions, which we have been doing on a regular basis and will continue to do so in the years to come. We appreciate the feedback and with your inputs we strive to do better every day.