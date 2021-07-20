Mouth watering Recipes to try on this Qurbani Eid

Nothing tastes better than the fresh beef cooked in Eid Ul Adha. Our kitchen fills with the aromatic sizzle of meat as we flip the delicacies on a pan. Staying at home and trying out appetizing recepes will pave our way to stay safe and delighted.

During Qurbani Eid, people have the chance to get ample meat in every size and cut. So, it's the best season for experimenting cooking skills and savour exquisite dishes.

Here are some recipes to try on this Eid Ul Adha

Beef Mezbani:

Traditional mejbani gosh of Chittagong served with hot rice and daal is a mouthwatering menu. Mejbani ghost is served during a special fest of chittagon called Mejban. This Eid, you can relish the burst of spices with beef mejbani. To bring out the authentic flavour of beef mezbani, we need to prepare a special ground spice.

Let's check out the recipe.

Ingredients:

Beef- 1.5 Kg( with bones, fat, liver)

Chopped onion- 1 cup

Chopped tomatoes- 2 pieces

Mustard oil ½ Cup + 2 tbsp.

Whole green chilli 5/6 pieces

Garam Masala 1 teaspoon

Salt to taste

Pastes:

Garlic and ginger paste 3 tbsp.

Onion paste- 5 tbsp.

Almond paste- 2 tbsp.

Dry Ingredients for Special Mejbani Spice

Cumin seeds 1tbsp.

White mustard ½ tbsp.

Coriander seeds 1 tbsp.

Fennel seeds ½ tbsp.

Dried Red chillies 5/6 pieces

Fenugreek seeds 1 tbsp

Celery seeds 1 tbsp.

Mace-2 small pieces

Nutmeg- 1 small piece

Poppy seeds- 1 tbsp.

Other Spices:

Red chilli powder- 2 tbsp.

Turmeric powder- ½ tbsp.

Cardamom 5/6 pieces

Star Anis

piece

Black cardamom- 1 piece

Clove 4/5 pieces

Cinnamone sticks- 1 large or 2 medium-sized

Whole black pepper- ½ teaspoon

Bay leaf- 1 or 2 leaves

Method:

Put a pan in low flame and add all the dried ingredients for special Mejabani spice except the poppy seeds and give a quick stir. Add poppy seeds after switching off the flame. Then grind all the dry ingredients in a blender, and your special Mejbani spice is ready to use.

Wash and clean the beef and place it in a large bowl. Be careful as over washing the beef may cause it to lose some of its flavours. Add all the ground spices to the beef, then add all the other spices and pastes, including ginger garlic paste, onion paste, almond paste and 1 tbsp salt. Add two tbsp of mustard oil and mix everything well. Mejbani beef must be cooked with mustard oil to retain the authentic taste. It is not necessary to marinate the beef. Hence it can be cooked immediately.

Put a pan in high heat and add ½ cup mustard oil. Add 1 cup chopped onion when the oil is moderately hot. Fry the onion till it turns golden brown, and add chopped tomatoes. Stir it for a minute or two till the tomatoes get softer. Add the beef and mix everything well. Place the lid and cook the beef in high heat for 15-20 minutes and stir the beef occasionally so that it doesn't stick to the pan.

When oil starts to be visible, add 2 cups of water to cook the beef properly. Wait till the water starts boiling. Place the lid of the pan after the water starts boiling and let the beef steam properly. It might take around 50 minutes to cook the beef after placing the lid.

When the oil comes out, and your beef is almost done, add 1 teaspoon of garam masala and 5/6 pieces whole green chilli. Place the lid and cook for another 5 minutes. This will enhance the flavour of the beef and add a lustrous smell. Switch off the flame, and your mouthwatering beef mezbani is ready!

Beef Steak:

The cut of the meat is vital for making the perfect steak. Kurbani is the season to tell the butcher to keep aside the perfect steak pieces for you. Ribeye, Sirloin or T bone, porterhouse, tenderloin are some of the steak cuts you can vouch for.

Expert Tip: make sure the steak piece is at room temperature before cooking. To make a tender steak, select the meat slice which has good marbling. Marbling refers to the existence of little fat amidst the slice.

Steak slice with good marbling. Picture: collected

Full done Ribeye steak without oven:

The slice of ribeye steak is taken from the middle part of the cow rib.

Photo: Collected

Ingredients:

2 rib eye boneless beef steaks, 250 grams and at least 1-inch thick

Olive oil or butter- 2tbsn.

Salt-½ teaspoon salt

Black pepper ½ teaspoon of

White pepper ½ teaspoon

Butter- 2 tablespoons

garlic cloves- 2, minced

Dark Soy sauce- 2 tbsn

Ribeye Steak, Photo: Cllected

Instruction:

Firstly, wash the meat properly, then pat it dry with a kitchen towel and soak as much water as possible. Then prick the meat on both sides with a fork; this will help sink in the spices. Drizzle one teaspoon olive oil and mix it well. Then generously sprinkle ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon black pepper and ½ teaspoon white pepper. Add 2 teaspoons of dark soy sauce and mix everything well. Then coat the meat with 1 teaspoon of black pepper again. Marinate the beef overnight or for at least 4 hours.

Place a grill pan or heavy bottom pan on the stove. Brush a little bit of olive oil or softened butter on the pan. When the pan is smoking hot, place the meat on the pan and cook each side on high flame for one and a half minutes. If you are using a grill or barbeque pan, change the position of the steak (not the side) to create a texture of marks on the steak. If you are using a regular heavy bottom pan, you don't need to change the side. Cover the pan with foil paper or a lid and cook it for another 1 and a ½ minutes. You do not need to seal the pan with an airtight lid. The purpose of covering the lid is to circulate the meat inside the pan and keep the steak tender. Remove the cover and change the side of the steak. Mix two cloves of minced garlic with 2 tablespoon spoons of butter. Add 1 tablespoon of butter mixed with minced garlic on each steak and allow it to melt it 1 and a ½ minutes. Place the light covering again and cook it for another 1 and ½ minutes.

The steak is ready after cooking it for 6 minutes, as the slice of the meat is not thick. The cooking time varies depending on the thickness of the steak. If your stake is 3 to 4 inches thick, you need to sear the edges of the meat.

Enjoy the juicy steak with sauted vegetables and mashed potato or crispy french fries.

Goat Rezala: As Kishwar nailed goat rezala on the stage of Master Chief Australia, she has increased our craving to devour goat rezala with a tender Nun or crispy Paratha. And, If you want to give your taste bud a little bit of sweet and spicy hint, then goat rezala is the perfect recipe to try.

Here's a recipe for traditional goat rezala

Ingredients

Mutton 1 kg (with bones, the slices of mutton should be large to hold the traditional vibe of Rezala)

Chopped onion 1 cup

Garlic paste 1 teaspoon

Ginger paste ½ teaspoon

Bay leaf- 1

Cardamom- 3

Cinnamon- 1 large stick

Curd - half Cup

Oil and ghee- half cup

Sugar- one tea spoon

Salt according to taste

A pinch of food color (optional)

Milk- Half cup

Green chilli- 8/10 piece

Kewra-

1 table Spoon

Instruction:

Add 1/4th cup oil and 1/4th cup ghee in a pan. Let the oil heat a little bit, then add the whole spices one by one. The flame should be on low to medium heat throughout the process, as cooking on high heat may burn the meat or spices. First, add 3 small pieces of cinnamon or 1 large cinnamon, 3 pieces of cardamom and 1 bay leaf. Stir it for a sauté it for a little bit, then add a cup of chopped onion. Stir it until the onion is medium brown.

Carefully place the meat on the pan and stir it a little. Add 1 tablespoon of garlic paste and 1 teaspoon of ginger paste. Add ½ cup curd and add salt to taste. Mix everything well and Sauté the mutton for a few minutes and let the flavour sink into the meat. Place the lid of the pan and cook on a low to medium flame for 10 minutes. Stir the mutton occasionally if needed. After 10 minutes, add half a cup of milk, one teaspoon of sugar, 1 tablespoon of Kewra and mix it well. Sugar helps to balance the flavour of spices. Add 8/10 large green chillies depending on your taste bud. For that extra heat, slice the chilli from the middle. Due to adding milk and curd, traditional goat rezala is light in colour. If you want to make the color a bit darker you can mix a pinch of food colour with water in a bowl and add the mixture to the rezala. Place the lid and let it cook for another 10-15 minutes. After 10 minutes, check if the mutton is properly cooked. Simmer the Rezala for another 3 to 5 minutes. Simmering the Rezala will help the meat to sink in all the favours. Switch off the flame, and your rezala is ready to serve.