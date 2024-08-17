Molecular gastronomy: Where culinary arts meet chemistry

Molecular gastronomy is all about transforming food ingredients in ways that are as unexpected as they are delightful. Photo: Collected

Imagine biting into a fuchka only for it to burst into a cloud of tamarind air, or a hilsa dish that melts on your tongue like a savoury snowflake.

No, you are not dreaming. This is molecular gastronomy — the culinary world's answer to magic tricks.

But can this science-meets-cooking phenomenon find a home in Bangladesh, a land known for its love of deep-fried snacks and rich curries? The answer is a resounding yes — with a Bangladeshi twist, of course!

A dash of science, a pinch of tradition

Molecular gastronomy, for the uninitiated, is where culinary arts meet chemistry labs. It is all about transforming ingredients in ways that are as unexpected as they are delightful. Think foams, gels, and spherifications that turn your favourite dishes into something you would expect to see in a science fiction movie.

Globally, chefs have been playing with these techniques to create dishes that defy logic and gravity. But in Bangladesh, where food is deeply entrenched in tradition, how does one even begin to introduce this culinary wizardry?

The answer lies in the country's rich food culture.

Imagine taking a beloved dish like biryani and giving it a molecular twist. Picture the saffron essence captured in tiny caviar-like pearls that burst in your mouth, or meat that has been slow-cooked sous vide-style for that perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture. It is traditional food, but not your granny's traditional food.

Bangladeshi chefs on the frontier

In Dhaka, a few pioneering chefs are dipping their toes — or rather, their ladles — into the world of molecular gastronomy. They are not just borrowing ideas from the West; they are blending them with local ingredients and flavours to create something uniquely Bangladeshi.

"Molecular gastronomy is widely being used everywhere mainly for plating dishes in any progressive cuisine. Even 10-15 years back, the options were very less compared to now. With time, the development of molecular gastronomy is certain. A decade ago no one thought of making a dish which looks like an egg but tastes like mango and coconut," said Tahsin Mahmood Navid, freelance chef and consultant.

​Farzi Cafe, an international restaurant chain that originated from India and is known for its experiments with molecular gastronomy, opened its doors in Dhaka in 2021. Located in Gulshan 1 they serve dishes like Tandoori malai cauliflower, cheese crumbs where clay oven roasted cauliflower is served with almond, cream and cardamom topped with parmesan cheese and toasted crumbs.

"Molecular gastronomy is a science and an art. It is a specialty of our chef," said Jahangir Alam, barista and bartender at Farzi café.

One of their wankiest creations is 'Rawa kasundi fish, xo jhal moorie' where semolina crusted fish is flavoured with mustard, pan-fried, and served with — wait for it — puffed rice salad (muri) and ghee pulao.

Local chefs are also embracing techniques like gelification and emulsification. Imagine a gelled version of aam panna (a tangy mango drink) served as a cool, refreshing sphere that pops in your mouth, or a foam made from mustard oil that adds a light, airy zing to your bhorta.

The chefs from Farzi are also using nitrogen in their creations. "We offer drinks like Granny Mint Royal, Date Me and Blackcurrent Mojito, where nitrogen plays a big part," said Jahangir.

Jahangir went on to talk about amoush boush, their signature appetizer which is served on a fuming bed of smoke. It is a palette cleanser. It pops in the mouth, giving you an exciting start to what is to come. It has a flavour of mishti doi with a hint of strawberry sauce.

The possibilities are endless, and while the equipment may be scarce and the ingredients sometimes hard to come by, these culinary artists are determined to put Bangladesh on the molecular gastronomy map.

Fresh Fruit Chocolate Panjari Tart, Seasame from Farzi Cafe, an international restaurant chain originating from India and known for its experiments with molecular gastronomy, are priced at Tk545. Photo: Collected

The fun and the challenges

The journey into molecular gastronomy in Bangladesh is not without its challenges. The specialised equipment and ingredients, such as liquid nitrogen or soy lecithin, are not exactly common in local markets.

However, as interest grows and more chefs experiment with these techniques, the availability is slowly increasing. There is also the challenge of convincing diners to try something that looks so different from what they are used to.

But in a country where food is as much about experience as it is about taste, molecular gastronomy offers a new kind of culinary adventure.

"Bangladeshi cuisine has a long way to go. Molecular gastronomy is still very new to our cuisine. Though there are chefs who are working to incorporate these techniques to create a progressive Bangladeshi cuisine. So yes, it is suitable for Bangladeshi cuisine as long as the technique is applied properly," said Tahsin.

Granny Mint Royal from Farzi Cafe: a refreshing mix of green apple, lemon, apple juice, mint foam, and elderflower syrup priced at Tk550. Photo: Collected

The future is flavourful

The future of molecular gastronomy in Bangladesh is as exciting as it is uncertain. Will we see more restaurants embracing this trend? Will traditional dishes like bhuna khichuri or shorshe ilish get the molecular treatment? Only time will tell.

But one thing is for sure: with the creativity and passion of Bangladeshi chefs, the country's food scene is in for a deliciously unexpected ride.

So, next time you find yourself in a bougie restaurant in Dhaka, do not be surprised if your biryani comes with a side of saffron foam or your shorshe ilish is served as a gel.

After all, in the world of molecular gastronomy, anything is possible — and in Bangladesh, we just turned on the stove.