Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

The thought of chunks of meat marinated for long hours with pungent and aromatic spices, wrapped around skewers is enough to make any meat lover salivate. Yes, we are talking about kababs!

Found all over the world in different forms and recipes, kabab has had its fanbase in the foodie community forever. What makes kababs universally appealing? Its meaty wholesomeness is versatile and widely customisable. You can add your choice of marination and pick your convenient method and make kababs with vegetables like mushrooms, potatoes, different types of pulses, etc.

Kababs can be an economically efficient option for your intimate house party or while camping with your frugal griller buddies. The kabab party can even move from your kitchen to outdoors if the weather permits. When cooked on a wooden skewer and open flame or grilled on a charcoal fire, they taste even better. Whether it is made of chicken, mutton, beef, paneer or veggies, kababs are highly savoured and sought-after throughout the world. Although kababs do change shape, texture and taste depending on their origin, one thing it is certain to bring, and that is smiles on the face of meat lovers.

This Ramadan, team TBS has brought you appealing kababs from around the world.

Afghani Chicken Kabab

Kebab-e-Murgh or Afghan chicken kabab is a mildly spiced chicken kabab commonly served with some saffron basmati rice.Using chicken thighs make the kababs juicer, but you can use chicken breast too. The recipe is super simple, yet ensures moist and succulent chunks of smoked chicken on your plate. You can serve the kabab with a variety of sides such as rice, naan bread, or a salad.

How to prepare

The chicken is tended by marinating it with spices, like cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, black pepper powder, oil, yoghurt and salt. Marinating the chicken overnight will ensure that the flavours are well-infused into the chicken.

Grill the marinated chicken thighs in an oven at 180°C.

Turn the skewers occasionally while cooking to ensure that they cook evenly on all sides.

Best place to try

The Great Kabab Factory, Afghan Grill Bd

Lebanese Kefta Kabab

Lebanese kababs are delicious Middle Eastern spiced meat patties. It is also known as kafta kabobs. These kababs are juicy and absolutely packed with flavour. Lebanese kababs are hearty, delicious and go with a variety of options. For example, you can make a shawarma with them or serve alongside Lebanese rice. They also go very well with Fattoush or a simple garlic sauce.

How to prepare

You can make Lebanese kabab from beef, lamb or a mixture of both. Make a combination of parsley, yellow onions, sumac, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves along with some other spices and herbs.

Mix the herbs and spice mix with minced meat and put them on a skewer in a cylindrical shape.

Barbeque them on hot coal.

Best place to try

Hotel Sheraton Dhaka, Al-Amar Lebanese Cuisine Bangladesh

Turkish Adana Kabab

Named after the city of Adana in Turkey, where it is said to have originated, Adana kabab has been a Turkish delicacy famous all around the world. Traditionally it is made of minced lamb mounted on a skewer and grilled over charcoal. While different cities and regions debate over how spicy the Adana kabab should be, the inclusion of ground lamb as the choice of meat is a constant.

To make this kabab, you need to season the lamb with onion, garlic, cumin, sumac and red pepper flakes.

How to serve

The cooked kababs are often served over warm flatbread to catch the drippings and are accompanied by roasted tomatoes, green or red peppers, sliced onions and parsley.

Less traditional, but equally delicious, would be to serve them over a bed of cooked basmati rice or herbed couscous.

Best place to try

Turkish Bazaar and Kabab House, Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resorts

Indian Shami Kabab

When it comes to starters, Chicken Shami Kabab is one of the best non-vegetarian snacks to be served. You will not only love eating it but also enjoy cooking this quick snack. Shami kababs are succulent minced chicken/lamb with chana dal with spicy masala filling inside and crispy fried on the outside. You can serve it with coriander or mint chutney.

How to prepare

In a pressure cooker, you have to saute spices like cumin seeds, cloves, black peppercorns, cinnamon, coriander seeds, ajwain, red chilli and chilli flakes etc, and add chana dal soaked for at least 30 min.

Add the boneless chicken and salt. Once cooked, grind all the ingredients to a thick paste.

Add ginger, green chilli, garlic, coriander leaves, mint leaves and an egg. Mix all of these together using the palm of your hand to give it a flat round shape.

Now dipping in egg, fry the kababs from both sides till it turns golden brown. Serve your shami kababs with the chutney of your choice.

Best place to try

Chawkbazar at Old Dhaka, Shad Tehari Ghar at Lalmaita

Tips from the Chef:

Choosing the right part of the meat is a must. For mutton, ribs and shoulder parts always taste the best for kabab. The same can be applicable for beef too.

Then comes the question of ingredients to be used for marination. Depending on the kabab, the spices vary. The right blend of spice mix will add extra layers of flavours on the original flavour of the meat.

Marination time is also important. How long a meat should be marinated depends on the types of kabab and the part of the meat. Usually 3-6 hours is needed for marinating the meat.

Heating is very important. We certainly don't want undercooked meats as well as meats which are burnt. Retaining the juice of the meat will enhance its taste.

Chef Ahmed Hossain is the Director of Food & Beverage at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort