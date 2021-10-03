The luxury and delights of The Peninsula Chittagong

The Peninsula Chittagong offers a pleasant and satisfactory experience at the heart of the port city with excellent services, luxury and comfort. It guarantees the customers the best facilities in the town.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Situated at the prestigious GEC Circle of the port city, the hotel provides superior services combining western sophistication and local hospitality in a scenic and convenient location. Customers can discover this unique retreat for business or pleasure just minutes from the commercial centre surrounded by famous retail shops, restaurants and corporate offices.

The Peninsula Chittagong is loved for its exceptional services and attractive outlets by local and international guests.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Saint's Café: Demand of the city

If you want to have a chat with friends along with drinking coffee or need to meet with clients for business meetings with coffee, dessert and some snacks, then Saint's Café of The Peninsula Chittagong will be your best choice. You can also enjoy the cozy environment of the café with your family members and loved ones.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The journey of the café started in 2019 on the ground floor of the hotel. It offers a variety of coffee, cakes, pastry items, desserts, pizza, pasta, juices etc. It can accommodate more than 80 people at a time.

Besides food, the café emphasises on the interior decoration too. It is decorated in the style of an elite drawing room. The chairs and sofas are placed at a considerable distance which have created a pleasant atmosphere with excellent lighting. It has already become a place of choice for people of all ages.

The snacks between breakfast and lunch is called brunch. This western concept has been popularized in Chattogram by Saint's Café. The foreigners who come to the city love the brunch of this café. It serves brunch from 10 am to 12 pm with Oat Meal Pan Cake, Egg Benedicts, Cheese Platter, Omelette of Your Choice etc.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The café has eight types of Italian coffee including espresso, espresso doppio, long black, and cappuccino etc. Besides, it also has Signature Flavored Lattes, Hot Chocolate & Mocha, Mocktail, Smoothies, Saint's Feappuccino, Milk Shake, Iced Coffeea & Mocha, Tea and Iced Tea.

However, Saint's Café's English Breakfast and Saint's Sunrise is also very popular among foreigners. These menus are served from 9 am to 11 am.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Pastry Corner & Bakery

Health-conscious people keep Almond Croissant on their breakfast menu from the Pastry Corner and Bakery of Saint's Café. A variety of pastries, cakes, desserts and cookies are also available here. The restaurant also serves exceptional items like Rose Pistachio Macaroon, Low Gi Bread Full Loaf.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

White Gi Bread Full Loaf, Cheese Croissant, Chocolate Croissant, Plain Croissant, Cinnamon Roll, Fish Bun, Chicken Bun, Banana Muffin, Chocolate Muffin, Blueberry Streusel Muffin, Chicken Puff, Sausage Puff, Vegetable Puff, Fish Puff, Strawberry Donut, Chocolate Donut of this restaurant are incomparable in taste. In addition, customised cakes of different shapes and designs are made as per the demand of the customers.

Saint's Cafe's does not use any kind of oil to fry anything. Instead, it uses high quality cheese. The Executive Pastry Chef of the café is a Sri Lankan. The rest of the chefs are also trained abroad.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Ozone Lounge

The rooftop restaurant of the 15-storey café Ozone Lounge arranges different dishes of grill, tikka and kebab in a family-friendly environment at the evening. People from the elite class of the city choose the restaurant to have a memorable meal. The South and North Indian dishes of the restaurant are quite popular. The live cooking station has made the restaurant even more interesting.

With the devouring views from the rooftop, Ozone Lounge is the perfect destination to enjoy an evening with succulent food and beverages while experiencing a mesmerising glimpse of the port city with friends and family.

The Ozone Lounge is the first ever place in Chattogram providing a perfect ambience for High Tea. It also offers an amazing selection of mocktails and cocktails, and the flavored shishas. It has been rated one of the best and happening places in Chattogram among the locals as well as international guests.

The ambience, aromatic food, soothing music, magical rooftop view- everything will leave you with a memorable experience to cherish and visit the restaurant more.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Sumedha Gunawardana, general manager of The Peninsula Chittagong, said "Our first and foremost priority is to offer our guests a comfortable accommodation combined with a friendly and excellent service. As always, your comfort, well-being, and safety continue to be our highest priorities."

"We are committed to providing a comfortable and healthy environment for our guests and team members and are closely monitoring the evolving situation following the hygiene and safety protocols implemented by World Health Organization. We continue to focus on safety and cleanliness and assure to make our hotel a safe place for the guests visiting," he added.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

He further said, "At The Peninsula Chittagong, you will always be welcomed with smiling faces and cheerful greetings. Be it a front desk officer, a housekeeper or even a waiter, they will please you with their kindness, smiles and best services."