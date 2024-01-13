Lord of fries: In search of Dhaka’s best French fries

Photo: Collected

For most, going to a burger joint and not ordering a side of French fries would be labelled 'a criminal offence'. Everyone loves munching on these golden, crispy delights which are a universal favourite, gracing plates from fast-food joints to gourmet restaurants.

From street food carts to restaurants, you can find French fries on almost every corner of Dhaka; and they come in a wide array of flavours to suit every palate — some prefer seasoning the fries with just a sprinkle of salt while others prefer elevating the taste by adding a mix of different spices.

During our search for the best fries in Dhaka, we came to realise that what sets this dish apart is the fusion of local and international influences. Some restaurants add a touch of Bangladeshi spices, giving the fries a unique 'deshi' flavour that keeps customers coming back for more. Others tend to keep it simple.

It is never easy picking winners because the margin of distinction when it comes to French fries is nominal, to say the least. Yet we managed to shortlist our top five favourite French fries places in Dhaka based on their crunch and crispiness, portion, spice mix and most importantly, overall taste.

5. Rustic Eatery

Rustic Eatery takes their portion game to a whole new level because there are a lot of solo diners who fail to finish their 'Fries with Dips' single-handedly. The fries look kind of unique in comparison to other food places in Dhaka.

These have a signature dark golden tinge to them, but do not be misled because that is intended and they are always fried to perfection.

Their fries are all locally sourced and hand-cut, pre-fried and stored in-house. Afterwards, they are single-fried in the fryer within a temperature range of 160-180 degree celsius.

Then they are tossed in a bowl with salt, chilli flakes and their secret spice rub (obviously they did not share its recipe with us).

Rustic Eatery's fries are more mouthful than other fries in the city, they really are filling. They are not the crunchiest but we would like to believe that their fries were never really designed to be very crunchy. Coming with three different dips (garlic, ketchup, and hot sauce), these are pretty wholesome.

Price: Tk285

4. Herfy

Herfy takes great pride in using the freshest ingredients, although when asked, they didn't share much information about their recipe and process for making their signature fries. Unlike some other chains in the country, it serves thin-cut French fries, available in two sizes: regular and large.

If you have tried Herfy burgers before, you will recognise a distinctive aftertaste common to many Middle Eastern fast food places. However, their fries do not have a noticeable aftertaste that sets them apart from others.

You will not find that typical crunch or crispiness, but nevertheless, the fries are of excellent quality and make for a tasty snack at any time.

Price (Regular): Tk159

Price (Large): Tk189

3. Burger King

Burger King's fries are as basic as fries can get. They have three portions: small, medium and large, all of which have generous servings.

These are thick-cut fries and we are calling them basic because they do not use any fancy, in-house spice mix. They simply sprinkle salt over the fries. The imported, pre-cooked fries are fried for exactly three minutes and five seconds.

Thick-cut fries are a Burger King signature dish around the world. You may not always feel or hear the crunch in every bite, the quality of the potato goodness shines through.

However, don't be fooled by their simplicity because their taste is still impeccable and hard to beat. More than the crunch, you may also find a unique fluffiness in these fries, making for a rather enjoyable experience.

Price (Small): Tk159

Price (Medium): Tk199

Price (Large): 219

2. Takeout

When it comes to the local taste palate, nothing beats Takeout's fries. The deshi spice mix they toss their fries in is a real game changer.

We tried enquiring Takeout about their signature spice mix but they chose to remain tight-lipped about it.

Takeout serves thin-cut fries. However, their fries won't ever give you that crispy-crunchy sensation.

But it's not the crunch that people go to Takeout for, it's their 'spicy' fries. And yes, the spiciness provides a very unique aftertaste that other restaurants just cannot match. It is more than just a hot, curry flavour.

Many restaurants have tried replicating Takeout's signature flavour, only to have their customers return to the good old Takeout.

Price: Tk170

1. Farmhouse Burgers

When it comes to Dhaka, Farmhouse Burgers is as gourmet as a fast food joint can get. And keeping true to the legacies of any true burger place, Farmhouse does serve a mean 'bucket' of fries and their fries tick every box there is.

What sets their 'Hand-Cut French Fries' apart is their in-house 'voodoo dust' — a secret spice rub. The potatoes are locally sourced, coming through the company Igloo.

The fries are single fried for five minutes, rested in a bowl afterwards and tossed in the voodoo dust before serving.

Farmhouse Burgers serve a generous amount of fries, which we love. Most importantly, you can hear the crunch as you bite your way through them, from first till the last one remaining. There's nothing extravagant about the dish, it excels in its simplicity.

Price: Tk365