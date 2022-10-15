Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

Le Méridien is hosting the Malaysian Food Festival till October 16 at Latest Recipe to celebrate the flavours of Malaysia.

The menu will change each day throughout the festival to provide diners with a complete experience of the cuisine. To ensure an authentic experience, the food is arranged by culinary artist Ahmad Khairul Bin Ismail from St Regis Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

"Bangalee foods have more similarities with Indian cuisines. On the other hand, Malaysian foods are influenced by three different cultures — Indian, Chinese and the native Malay culture. Malaysian foods have more variety of carbs and use ingredients like pandan leaves and coconut," said Chef Ahmad.

Dishes available at the festival include Udang Masak Lemak (a prawn curry), Daging Masak Kicap (a beef dish cooked with soy sauce), Ayam Kari (a chicken curry cooked with coconut milk) and Kambing Bakar Berempah (a lamb dish served with a spicy and tangy sauce).