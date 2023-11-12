Laguna Restaurant unveils 'Indian Spice Voyage' food festival in Ctg

A seven-day Indian food festival titled 'Indian Spice Voyage' kicked off at the Laguna Restaurant of The Peninsula Chittagong hotel in the port city on Thursday (9 November).

The opening ceremony marked a significant moment, with the esteemed general manager, Sumedha Gunawardana, alongside heads of departments, coming together to inaugurate this culinary extravaganza, celebrating the harmonious fusion of flavors and a shared passion for exceptional cuisine, reads a press release.

The festival, set to run until 18 November, promises to be a remarkable culinary journey through the diverse and vibrant flavors of India. With the passion and dedication of General Manager Sumedha Gunawardana and the collective efforts of our Executive Sous chef, the "Indian Spice Voyage" is poised to be a feast for the senses.

Throughout the festival, guests can expect a mouthwatering odyssey through the varied regions of India. 

The festival menu is a treasure trove of fragrant biryanis, sizzling kebabs, rich and aromatic curries like Mutton Dum Biriyani, Mutton Rogan Josh, Chicken Butter Masala, Beef Achari Masala including traditional delights like Gulab jamun and kheer. The festival offers an extended opportunity for food enthusiasts and families to savor the culinary delights. 

Guests are encouraged to make reservations and embrace this epicurean journey.

