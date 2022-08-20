KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

Nusrat Jahan Labonnayo
20 August, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 11:19 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

There are more burger shops in this city than there are crows in the sky, yet KFC's fresh zinger burger continues to be a consistent mainstay among fast-foodies. KFC's newest burger, the 'Texas BBQ Zinger burger' which debuted on 8 July, further solidified the Zinger burger dominance.

The crispy-skinned chicken patty, a small cheese slice, topped off by an iceberg lettuce are par for the course in your typical Zinger burger. The new additions were the house-special BBQ sauce, caramelised onions, jalapeños nestled between unconventional buns.

Compared to their other burgers, these buns were bigger. The lightly toasted soft-airy buns with a hint of butter complimented and held the other ingredients well. Another distinct feature of the buns was its lack of sesame seeds unlike most other burgers on their menu.

KFC made quite an effort to recreate the original Texas-style burgers, but without the signature beef patty of an original Texas classic. Some may find this alien addition amidst their other burgers, given the looks and the elements it contains. Nonetheless, once you take a bite, the rich fillings of the caramelised onions and jalapenos; the smokey barbecue sauce dripping from the crispy chicken will burst a flavour bomb in your mouth. 

The burger was tangy, lettuce and jalapeños gave it perfect textures and the addition was refreshing as it tastes markedly different from their old items. It would have been great if the slice of cheese was as big as the burger itself, which was huge. If you are a fan of sharp flavours but also very loyal to the classic Zinger, you will not be disappointed with the Texas BBQ ZInger Burger.

The burger is available in every branch of KFC and it costs Tk399. Given the massive size of the burger and how flavourful it was, the price seemed justified. We would give it an 8 for its taste and a 7 out of 10 for its effort to replicate Texas-style burgers.

