Keep your vegetables fresh as long as possible

Photo: Collected

Vegetables are an essential part of our daily meals, yet the hot and humid climate presents a challenge in maintaining their freshness.

This challenge is particularly pronounced for city dwellers, who are in a constant rush and have a very limited time for market visits, often just once every two or three days, or even once a week.

The current climate trends and rising temperatures further exacerbate the difficulty of preserving vegetables, even when stored in refrigerators.

A common mistake we make is simply placing purchased vegetables in the fridge without following any proper procedures.

Combining modern refrigeration techniques with traditional methods can help extend their shelf life, minimising food waste and ensuring a constant supply of crisp and vibrant vegetables.

Refrigeration techniques

To make the most of your fridge, maintain a temperature between 4°C and 7°C; colder temperatures can damage certain vegetables.

It is also crucial not to overcrowd the crisper drawers.

Leafy green and root vegetables

Leafy greens and herbs release moisture, so it is best to store them in perforated bags or wrap them loosely in paper towels.

Some vegetables, like root vegetables and certain fruits, emit ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process of others. Keeping these items separate or using ethylene gas absorbers can help preserve freshness.

Before storage, remember one thing to avoid washing vegetables, as excess moisture promotes spoilage. Familiarise yourself with your refrigerator's humidity-controlled drawers: the high-humidity drawer is perfect for leafy greens, while the low-humidity drawer suits vegetables like broccoli, peppers, and brinjals.

These simple steps can significantly enhance the longevity of your refrigerated produce.

Traditional techniques

Beyond the fridge, traditional techniques are highly effective in Bangladesh's climate. Sun-drying vegetables such as tomatoes, ladies finger, and green beans can preserve them for months, imparting a unique flavour to dishes.

Salting is another common practice, especially for vegetables like brinjal and bitter gourd. Soaking them in saltwater for a few hours before sun-drying or air-drying indoors helps extend their shelf life.

Storing root vegetables like carrots, beets, and radishes in a cool, dry place filled with sand can retain their moisture and prevent them from drying out. Similarly, earthenware pots made of clay offer natural cooling properties and help regulate moisture, making them ideal for storing potatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

These methods leverage natural materials to create effective, sustainable storage solutions.

For leafy vegetables like spinach and methi, loosely wrapping them in paper can absorb excess moisture and prevent wilting. This simple yet effective method helps maintain their freshness without the need for refrigeration, aligning with traditional practices that have been used for generations.

Optimal storage times

Understanding the optimal storage times for common vegetables is essential. Leafy greens typically last 3-5 days in the fridge, while cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower and broccoli can also stay fresh for 4-7 days.

Root vegetables such as carrots and beets can last 1-2 weeks, or even longer when stored in sand. Green beans and ladies finger remain fresh for 5-7 days, and tomatoes for 3-5 days. Brinjals and peppers also have a shelf life of 5-7 days, whereas onions, garlic, and ginger can last 2-3 weeks freshly, especially when stored in earthenware pots.

By integrating these modern and traditional techniques, you can significantly extend the shelf life of your vegetables. With a little planning and knowledge, maintaining a supply of fresh, delicious produce in your kitchen becomes a manageable task, allowing you to enjoy nutritious meals all week long.