Kacchi Bhai v Kacchi Vabi: Let the battle of Kacchis begin

The Bangalee craze surrounding Biryani, Tehari, Pulao and Kacchi is far from a novel phenomenon. These Bangalee-favourite dishes are not even native to us, but we have remained enamoured, especially with the Kacchi, for aeons. Historians argue that the Kacchi predates the Mughal era, originating from the Chagatai people of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Whatever its origin, we love it more than the numerous health concerns these spice-heavy delicacies come with.

As illustrious as the dishes themselves look, the names of these Biryani, Tehari, Pulao and Kacchi joints are just as colourful. Jhunur Pulao, for example, serves the best Morog Pulao in all of Puran Dhaka and Nannar Biryani serves the best Tehari in the place. Jhunu and Nanna may sound like odd names to you, but no Puran Dhakaiya is alien to such names.

But the latest trend in Kacchi joint names has me a little worried. What began as a playful way of naming a Kacchi joint, may have, inadvertently, ignited a rivalry among Kacchi baburchis.

I'm talking about Kacchi Bhai and Kacchi Vabi (look past the Murad Takla spelling). Those who love Kacchi have already tried Kacchi Bhai from its many outlets scattered across the town, and even in other cities. Kacchi Vabi began its journey in early February. They could name it anything, but the owner, I suppose, clearly had a score to settle with Kacchi Bhai.

Restaurants with the Kacchi prefix have existed for quite a while. However, the overuse of this naming scheme is what catches the eye. As I roamed around the town, I was dumbfounded by how many had picked up this trend. I saw it all: 'Kacchi Master', 'Kacchi Dot Com', 'Kacchi Xpress', 'Kacchi Wala', 'Kacchi Karkhana', 'Kacchi Bari', 'Kacchi Station', 'Kacchi Ghor', 'Kacchi Voj', Kacchi Mama', 'Kacchi Masha Allah' and whatnot! Voila!

Since my foray into this expedition was triggered by the Bhai vs Bhabi rivalry, I chose to try their best single dishes and find out who the clear winner is, in taste and quality terms.

The taste

The heap of Basmati rice that came with both was a feat for any mere mortal to finish up. So, even though it is advertised as food for one, two people can happily have a filling experience from it.

The dish from Kacchi Bhai could satiate a literal foodie on the go. Forget the beef and mutton, no Kacchi is ever complete without that sautéd potato. The potato came in the centre of the dish, guarded by two succulent and large pieces of mutton, hovering on a tall heap of Basmati, made every paisa worth it, even though I had to pay a little fortune for the dish – Tk580.

It also came with one big, round Jali Kabab, a Beef Rezala dish and a glass of Borhani. What was missing was a glass of Badam Sharbat. I got one for an additional Tk90, ergo, completing the "Biya Bari" dish. I'll get to the taste later.

To weigh in fairly, I got the same dish from Kacchi Vabi as well, with the exception of chicken roast in lieu of the beef rezala. For Tk540, the dish was the exact same as Kacchi Bhai. The Badam Sharbat had to be ordered separately here as well for Tk90. The amount in this serving too was satisfactory.

Growing up savouring Puran Dhakaiya food, my palate has well adapted to their taste, especially in the Biryani category. What I can say is that even though they may look the same, the dishes do differ in taste.

Starting with the drinks – both the Borhani and Badam Sharbat from Kacchi Vabi feel like lesser, copied versions of their Kacchi Bhai counterparts. Some ingredients just feel amiss in them.

On its own, Kacchi Bhai's Basmati rice, mutton, beef dishes and the kabab taste a little less dry than the ones in Kacchi Vabi. Clearly, Kacchi Bhai has the upperhand here. For what it's worth, Kacchi Bhai has been in this business for a while now and Kacchi Vabi will have to play catch up for a while, maybe in the future their dishes too will taste on par with Kacchi Bhai.

For the time being, Kacchi Bhai is where you should bet your hard-earned money.