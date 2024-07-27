A jumpstart for your weekend: Desi breakfast delights around the city

Among the three restaurants we visited, Terracotta Tales provided a breakfast experience that transcended mere dining, transforming it into a memorable event. Photo: Collected

Nothing beats weekend mornings. These leisurely mornings allow you to savour the joy of sleeping in, free from office rush and the notorious Dhaka traffic. But weekends are ideal for indulgence, for pampering yourself, and you can finally allow yourself a cheat day.

Fortunately for us, breakfast options in Dhaka — both local and international — have greatly improved over the years. The times when Star Kabab and a few places in Old Dhaka were the only choices, often running out of food by 10am, are long gone.

The Business Standard visited a few restaurants in Dhaka, popular for weekend breakfasts, to come up with a list of the best options out there.

Pagla Baburchi

They call their breakfast "Pagla Nasta Appayon" (mad breakfast serving) and their food does justice to the name. If you are looking to kick off your weekend with a flavourful frenzy of oil and spices, just like the locals of Old Dhaka, this is your place.

The restaurant offers breakfast on weekdays as well, but their weekend breakfast features a special menu. Although orders close by 11am, they are flexible if food is available.

We tasted the Achari Aloor Dom (Tk149), Daal Ghosht (Tk219), Kosha Beef Curry (Tk499), Khasta Parata (Tk59), and Ghee Malai Shuji (Tk129). The star of the meal was the Achari Aloor Dom, its sweet and sour flavour enhanced by the achar (pickle).

Unfortunately, the Kosha Beef Curry was underwhelming, both in portion and taste. The Daal Ghosht was average. A major downside was the uniform taste of the dishes, dominated by the same strong spices. Additionally, everything was heavily infused with turmeric, leaving a stubborn stain on your nails if eaten by hand.

We finished with the Ghee Malai Shuji, a delightful surprise. Its texture and taste, reminiscent of payesh or firni, made for a remarkable dessert, ending the meal on a high note.

Utshob

The weekend breakfast platter (Tk245) was a pleasant surprise, to say the least. For the price and the quantity of the food, the combo was an absolute win. The platter consisted of two parathas, one whole omelette, shuji, vegetables and Utshob's signature tea (Tk150).

Everything was prepared with less oil and fewer spices. The standout item was the vegetable, which had a distinct West Bengal flair featuring big chunks of veggies with a hint of sweetness.

We also tried the Chicken Jhaal Fry (Tk155) and Mutton Nehari (Tk195). The Jhaal Fry paired wonderfully with the paratha and was quite flavourful. The Nehari, however, was a bit too thick for our taste. Aside from that, everything was spot on. If you want to start your day with traditional breakfast prepared in a healthier way, Utshob certainly ticks the list. We completed the breakfast with Masala Tea that came with the platter.

The catch about Utshob's weekend breakfast is they are very strict about time. The order closes at 11am sharp. The breakfast option is only available at Utshob's Gulshan and Courtside branch.

Terracotta Tales

Among the three restaurants we visited, Terracotta Tales provided a breakfast experience that transcended mere dining, transforming it into a memorable event. The unique aesthetics of the establishment, combined with a tranquil green outdoor area featuring a serene lotus pond, made our culinary journey unforgettable.

Terracotta Tales serves breakfast on Fridays and Saturdays starting from 10am, accepting orders until 1pm, allowing for some flexibility in timing.

Since opening, Terracotta Tales has become renowned for its fusion Bengali dishes. For breakfast, we sampled the restaurant's signature Duck Bhuna (Tk645) served with Bhuna Khichuri. Both the khichuri and duck curry were light, with subtle spices and a distinct mustard oil flavour in the khichuri. We also ordered a side omelette (Tk145).

Another popular dish, the Shorshe Aloor Dom (Tk295), lived up to its reputation. Served with two pieces of luchi, the aloor dom featured small red potatoes cooked in a gravy that balanced sweet and spicy flavours. We concluded the meal with a cup of masala tea.

While the items at Terracotta Tales are not budget-friendly, the ambience and service make it worth every penny. It's an ideal place to bring your family and start your weekend on a delightful note.