International Coffee Day 2023: What offers cafés are giving today?

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 03:55 pm
Illustration: Rexy Jason Gomez
Illustration: Rexy Jason Gomez

Today is a special day for all coffee lovers around the world as 1 October is celebrated as International Coffee Day.

Cafés are joining in on the celebration by offering some fantastic deals to satisfy your caffeine cravings.

Here's a roundup of the offers you can enjoy at some popular cafes today in Dhaka -

North End Coffee Roasters

Buy 1 Get 1 Free.

At North End Coffee Roasters, you can enjoy a fantastic International Coffee Day deal - buy one item and get another one for free! The best part is that you can choose to get the same item again or try something different of equal value to the first one you bought. It's the perfect opportunity to explore their menu and find your new favourite coffee or treat.

Tabaq Coffee

Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Hot & Cold Beverages.

Tabaq Coffee is celebrating International Coffee Day by offering a delightful Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on all their hot and cold beverages. Whether you're in the mood for a steaming latte or a refreshing iced coffee, you can enjoy a second one on the house.

The White Canary Café

Complimentary chocolate croissant with hot & cold beverages.

At The White Canary, you're in for a sweet treat this International Coffee Day! When you order any of their hot or cold beverages, you'll receive a complimentary chocolate croissant. It's the perfect pairing to enhance your coffee experience.

Comptoirs Richard

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Hot & Cold Beverages.

Comptoirs Richard is offering a fantastic deal for coffee enthusiasts today. When you purchase two hot or cold beverages, you'll receive a third one absolutely free. This offer is an excellent opportunity to savour a variety of flavours and enjoy the cosy atmosphere of the café.

International Coffee Day

