Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

As the oppressive heat of Dhaka continues to tighten its grip, I ventured out with a colleague for a lunch escapade at Impetus Lounge. On our way to the roof of Impetus Tower on Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road, we were instantly greeted by a gentle breeze, as if nature conspired to offer a momentary reprieve.

Perched on the ninth floor, the rooftop bestowed upon us an unexpected gift—a breath of fresh air, a rare and precious commodity in bustling Dhaka. It only enhanced the overall experience, ensuring a warm and welcoming ambience.

Spanning 950 square feet, Impetus Lounge has a spacious dining area, but it was the rooftop that captured our attention. Adorned with lush foliage and cascading vines, it exuded an air of elegance reminiscent of a hidden garden oasis.

The seating arrangement ensured an intimate setting amidst this natural sanctuary. As someone who tends to shy away from crowded restaurants, I found solace in the clever arrangement of the seating, designed to preserve an uncrowded feel.

The pièce de résistance– The Pool - transforms into a dazzling oasis as the sun sets. Had we visited a week earlier, I would have dived into its inviting waters, despite the Tk 700 hourly swimming fee. For avid swimmers, you can also opt for a monthly pool subscription for Tk 7,000.

Divided into three separate sections, the rooftop at Impetus Lounge caters to a variety of preferences. The middle portion features cosy wooden interiors, bathed in soft, ambient lighting. On one side lies the pool, its presence enhanced by the option of arranging a candlelit dinner at night.

"If you're content with our artificial candles, the candlelight arrangement comes free. However, should you desire the whole enchanting ambience with real candles, a small fee is involved," revealed Sayed Hossain, the assistant manager. There's also a corner with a few tables where you can enjoy the natural breeze, and that's where we decided to sit for our meal.

The table looked amazing with all the items we ordered.

Let me share a little secret—to secure a coveted seat by the pool, it's advisable to make a reservation in advance. Additionally, for high-ranking executives, just above the pool, lies a conference room.

"Given the bustling presence of offices and corporate entities in this area, we envisioned a dedicated space where high officials could engage in business affairs while indulging in a delectable meal," shared Sayed Hossain.

Club Sandwich had layers of freshness and went well with the crispy french fries.

Club Sandwich

We started with the Club Sandwich. The sandwich comes with a side of crispy French fries which surprisingly stayed crispy for a while. The sandwich consists of layers of succulent chicken, and fresh veggies, all nestled between three slices of slightly toasted bread. As my partner vied for the last remaining piece, I teased him not to fill his stomach with the first course. "It's excellent! I am getting a burst of savoury goodness with a perfect balance of ingredients," he replied.

Price: Tk650

The Buffalo Wings were a flavourful Bite of Perfection

Buffalo Wings

The Buffalo Wings were a real treat. The marinated chicken wings had a crispy exterior, and then they were tossed in a tangy buffalo sauce that packs a punch. The combination of the tender meat and the flavorful sauce produced a mouthwatering sensation.

The meat was tender and moist, while the sauce added a delightful kick to every bite. The eight-piece serving was beautifully garnished with green herbs. To make up for my defeat in the sandwich battle, I devoured most of the wings.

Price: Tk560

Pan fried creamy Dory Fish was a delight with a Creamy Twist.

Pan Fried Creamy Dory Fish

Now it was time for "vitamin sea". The Dory Fish dish should be a delight for anyone who loves seafood. With the first bite, a smoky flavour took over my senses. The marinated fish fillets were pan-fried to give it a golden crust. It almost melted in my mouth. I sensed it was cooked in slow heat. The added creamy sauce took the whole dish to a new level. Accompanied by sides of masala fried rice and vegetable caponata, this dish offered a harmonious blend of textures and flavours.

Price: Tk970

Classic Mixed Grill Platter is a medley of grilled meats and irresistible flavours.

Impetus Classic Mixed Grill Platter

Next up was the most popular dish of Impetus – The Impetus Classic Mixed Grill Platter. The dish features an assortment of grilled meats, including juicy BBQ chicken, tender grilled fish, perfectly cooked prawn, and a savoury beef mini steak. Sharing a plate of prawns can often be a messy affair, with the challenge of navigating through shells.

However, at Impetus Lounge, the prawns were thoughtfully prepared, making the task effortless. Accompanied by delectable sides such as egg vegetable fried rice, sautéed seasonal vegetables, and creamy mashed potatoes, the platter was a harmonious symphony of flavours.

What truly elevated the experience was the delightful tartar sauce. With its mild orange undertones, this tangy and creamy sauce added a burst of richness and depth to each dish. We couldn't resist drizzling it over everything on our plates and even asked for a refill. Trust me, this tartar sauce has the power to elevate any dish to new heights.

"Most of our ingredients are imported and we have some secret recipes for which you have to come back here," claimed Sahin Sheikh, the chief Chef of Impetus Lounge who was at Intercontinental for a long time before he lit the Impetus stove.

Price: Tk1690

Blue Lagoon, Mojito, and Shirley Temple

Mocktails

Well, our entire meal was accompanied by mocktails. With five options available, we opted for the Blue Lagoon, Mojito, and Shirley Temple. While my partner wasn't particularly fond of the Blue Lagoon, I enjoyed the vibrant blend of citrus and sweetness. The Mojito was okay. The ingredients of the Shirley Temple remained a mystery to me, but my partner seemed to love its fruity grenadine flavour. Sips from this concoction complemented the food and the ambience.