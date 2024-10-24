Hua And Le d'Or: The new kids on the block

There is no dearth of Chinese restaurants in Dhaka city - whether it be the authentic or Bangla kind - and yet we are always ready to welcome a new addition. The Bangladeshi appetite for Chinese food is almost unquenchable.

Photo: Courtesy

The newest one in town is Hua. Serving authentic Hunan cuisine, it recently opened in Banani, an area that is home to some of the biggest names in Dhaka's vibrant dining scene. And yet, on a weekend afternoon when I forced my rather reluctant mother to accompany me, we found a number of tables full - word had already spread around.

Photo: Courtesy

The first thing you notice is Hua doesn't just offer food, they offer an environment. Located underneath a Chinese and ayurvedic healing centre, the space is almost overwhelmingly green and clean. It felt like a time capsule - a small escape from the chaos outside. Our table was in a glass room beside a fountain, and I fell in love with the vibe.

If it is too hot, I suggest you sit inside, as the outdoor seating is not air-conditioned. Diners, both safe and brave, will surely find something on the menu. One of the owners, Mahfuza Ahasan, was around, looking after all the guests, and was kind enough to suggest the guest favourites for me.

Mahfuza recommended a delightful array of dishes, including jade okra, mutton dumplings, sliced beef, la zi ji chicken, and classic stir-fried noodles. Each dish was a culinary masterpiece, but the sliced beef, in particular, left a lasting impression on me with its tender texture and explosive flavours.

Photo: Courtesy

All the dishes were appetising, with playful blends of Chinese herbs, spices, and flavours inserted by the Fang - an experienced chef flown in all the way from Hubei. I was a little less impressed with the noodles, as I found it a little too oily for my palate.

My friend who visited Hua last week raved about the whole fish and beef items, so I am definitely going back to try them. The prices are on the higher side, but the experience is definitely worth trying.

After the delicious lunch, I decided to try the new French café in town - Le d'Or for dessert and coffee. This cosy little place in Gulshan Avenue opened its doors just last week. Hot and cold coffee and non-coffee drinks, Danish and tarts, cakes and cookies – everything was there.

Photo: Courtesy

I got myself a mocha, a slice of biscoff cheesecake, and a brownie. The cheesecake has to be the best in town. The coffee had the perfect balance and even had a cute kitty face on it. But the place is a little small. I could literally hear everything from the next table. There are also not too many tables for large groups.

Photo: Courtesy

I had a great time trying these two new places in town last weekend. Maybe you could add them to your weekend plan next week. Bon appetit!

Addresses:

Hua: Block I, House 52 Road No. 01, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Le d'Or: Rangs Z Square , Plot 118 , Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 2, Dhaka, Bangladesh