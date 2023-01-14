Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

Before the global fast food chains arrived in Bangladesh, and even before the local burger joints born out of food carts spread across the city, we had our "mother's burger". From a split second view of a child in the West gorging on McDonalds or Burger King on TV, or a single bite from our burgers during a vacation abroad, our mothers managed to assemble a look-alike for us using local ingredients or alternatives.

Some of those look-alikes may have disappointed us back then, but today, it is the unique taste of those burgers that still survives on our tongues as we get saturated by conveyor belt burgers.

Photo: Courtesy

For Yasser Yousuf Khan, proprietor of the online food joint Honest Burger, it is the authentic taste of his mother's burger that he wanted to share with food lovers of the city. Available with single or double patties, you have to order the burger before 6pm every day, and they come with rather steep price tags of Tk400 and Tk550. Yasser's mother steps into the kitchen every afternoon to lend her magic to these scrumptious burgers — a tinge of spices that goes into the compact meat patty, the abundant burger sauce, and the handpicked fixings.

Photo: Courtesy

Buoyed by the success of the burgers, Honest Burger has also introduced Homemade Fried Chicken, where a full chicken of 10 pieces' costs Tk1,000. It is clear Yasser's mother has her own version of a secret recipe, because the flavours emanating from the warm and crispy crust of the chicken are nothing like the ones served in everyday fast food joints. Honest Burger now plans to serve Homemade Beef Shorisha Bhuna Khichuri as well, available on pre-order at least 24 hours prior. Each box is priced at Tk250 and includes a boiled egg.

Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger is certainly "honest" about serving homemade food. There are no frills attached to the presentation, and the food arrives in simple packaging. Like any homemade food, each order could be slightly different from the last one. The bun and fixings have most likely been sourced from the corner store, just like our mothers did when we were kids.

If you want to indulge in some nostalgia, or share with your children the food you grew up with, do not hesitate to call 01729371470.

Mother's Homemade Beef Burger - Single Patty Tk400; Double Patty Tk550 (Pre Order By 6PM)

Homemade Fried Chicken - One Full Chicken (10 Pieces) Tk1,000 (Pre Order By 6PM)

Mother's Homemade Beef Shorisha Bhuna Khichuri - Tk250 Per Box (Pre-Order 24 Hours Prior)