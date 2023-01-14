Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

Food

TBS Review
14 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

TBS Review
14 January, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 09:28 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Before the global fast food chains arrived in Bangladesh, and even before the local burger joints born out of food carts spread across the city, we had our "mother's burger". From a split second view of a child in the West gorging on McDonalds or Burger King on TV, or a single bite from our burgers during a vacation abroad, our mothers managed to assemble a look-alike for us using local ingredients or alternatives. 

Some of those look-alikes may have disappointed us back then, but today, it is the unique taste of those burgers that still survives on our tongues as we get saturated by conveyor belt burgers.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

For Yasser Yousuf Khan, proprietor of the online food joint Honest Burger, it is the authentic taste of his mother's burger that he wanted to share with food lovers of the city. Available with single or double patties, you have to order the burger before 6pm every day, and they come with rather steep price tags of Tk400 and Tk550. Yasser's mother steps into the kitchen every afternoon to lend her magic to these scrumptious burgers — a tinge of spices that goes into the compact meat patty, the abundant burger sauce, and the handpicked fixings.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Buoyed by the success of the burgers, Honest Burger has also introduced Homemade Fried Chicken, where a full chicken of 10 pieces' costs Tk1,000. It is clear Yasser's mother has her own version of a secret recipe, because the flavours emanating from the warm and crispy crust of the chicken are nothing like the ones served in everyday fast food joints. Honest Burger now plans to serve Homemade Beef Shorisha Bhuna Khichuri as well, available on pre-order at least 24 hours prior. Each box is priced at Tk250 and includes a boiled egg.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger is certainly "honest" about serving homemade food. There are no frills attached to the presentation, and the food arrives in simple packaging. Like any homemade food, each order could be slightly different from the last one. The bun and fixings have most likely been sourced from the corner store, just like our mothers did when we were kids.

If you want to indulge in some nostalgia, or share with your children the food you grew up with, do not hesitate to call 01729371470.

Mother's Homemade Beef Burger - Single Patty Tk400; Double Patty Tk550 (Pre Order By 6PM)

Homemade Fried Chicken - One Full Chicken (10 Pieces) Tk1,000 (Pre Order By 6PM)

Mother's Homemade Beef Shorisha Bhuna Khichuri - Tk250 Per Box (Pre-Order 24 Hours Prior)

Features

Honest Burger / food review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

A foodies guide to a winter evening in Mohammadpur

9h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Honest Burger: A tinge of nostalgia in your burger and fried chicken

13h | Food
My return from the precipice

My return from the precipice

14h | Panorama
Undated artwork provided by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) depicts a quantum experiment that observes traversable wormhole behaviour. Photo: Caltech via Reuters

How physicists simulated a 'baby' wormhole and what it means for the future

12h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

2h | TBS Entertainment
Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

Call money rates hit six-and-a-half-year high

3h | TBS Today
Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

Messi sets a distinctive record of scoring in 19 consecutive years.

48m | TBS SPORTS
The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

The way Anushka Sharma dealt with her tax problems

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'