Herfy offers free fried chicken for KFC, Burger King and BFC staff on 14 Feb

Herfy Restaurant has announced free fried chicken offer for the employees of KFC, Burger King and BFC on Valentine's Day (14 February).

"Herfy believes in creating loving moments. We're here to spread some love. If you're an employee of KFC, Burger King & BFC, we invite you to have 1 piece of Fried Chicken for FREE on 14th February," read the Herfy offer.

The offer will be available from 12pm to 4pm on that day and the employees of KFC, Burger King and BFC have to show their identity cards to avail the offer.

The offer is valid only for dine-in service.