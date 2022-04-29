Hazelnut Coffee Mousseline

Food

29 April, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 12:31 pm

Photo: Chef Erhan Demir
Photo: Chef Erhan Demir

Chef Erhan Demir, Executive Chef Pastry, Sheraton Dhaka is here for those with a sweet tooth. 

Ingredients

  • 220g egg yolks 
  • 20g sugar 
  • 90g corn starch 
  • 825g milk 
  • 90g sugar 
  • 220g butter 
  • 400g hazelnut praline 
  • 400g dark chocolate 
  • 70g coffee 
Photo: Coffee mousse
Photo: Coffee mousse

Instructions
Whip egg yolks and sugar together and add corn starch. Boil milk and sugar, make creme anglaise and add butter. Melt Butter, Hazelnut praline, dark chocolate and coffee and combine all together. Use moulds for shape and keep in the freezer for four hours. Then, it is ready to serve. 

 

