Hazelnut Coffee Mousseline

Chef Erhan Demir, Executive Chef Pastry, Sheraton Dhaka is here for those with a sweet tooth.

Ingredients

220g egg yolks

20g sugar

90g corn starch

825g milk

90g sugar

220g butter

400g hazelnut praline

400g dark chocolate

70g coffee

Photo: Coffee mousse

Instructions

Whip egg yolks and sugar together and add corn starch. Boil milk and sugar, make creme anglaise and add butter. Melt Butter, Hazelnut praline, dark chocolate and coffee and combine all together. Use moulds for shape and keep in the freezer for four hours. Then, it is ready to serve.