A gym-goer’s guide to proper diet

Avijit Saha, a 25-year-old, has been working out at a local gym for the past six months with the goal of staying fit, healthy, and building lean muscle. He weighs 75 kg and stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches, similar to many others at the gym.

Generally, Avijit maintains a moderate level of activity as he walks to his office, avoids prolonged periods of sitting at his desk, and often plays cricket after work. However, since he began attending the gym, he has been feeling weak and fatigued. After a few weeks, he noticed a decline in both his daily activities and his performance during workouts.

Although Avijit does not believe he's exercising incorrectly, he suspects that his body might not be receiving the proper nutrition it needs. Despite receiving a general diet outline from his fitness trainer at the gym, he feels it's not quite suitable for him and he perhaps needs a personalised diet plan.

Notably, this issue is prevalent among many gym-goers in the country due to a lack of knowledge and access to appropriate diet plans.

Abdullah Al Khaled, an internationally certified fitness coach, emphasises that the correct caloric intake varies depending on individual factors such as metabolism, activity level and goals.

"Age, height, and gender also play significant roles in determining the appropriate calorie intake," he said.

Hence, there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to determining the proper diet plan for gym-goers, or any individual for that matter.

Still, it is generally accepted that while the average person might need just 2,000 calories per day, the required calorie intake can significantly increase for those who maintain an active lifestyle and engage in regular gym sessions to enhance both fitness and muscle growth.

According to another fitness trainer, Shudipto Shaheen Chowdhury, there are three essential macronutrients — protein, carbohydrates, and fat — that are crucial for maintaining a balanced diet and supporting various bodily functions.

Among them, protein is the most important, "regardless of whether someone aims to gain or lose weight," said Chowdhury.

Tanjim Sohel Taj, former MP and State Minister of Home Affairs and owner of Inspire Fitness in the capital's Satmasjid Road, also weighed on the importance of protein.

"It is like the building block of our body, assisting in the repair, maintenance and growth of new cells, especially when combined with resistance training. Currently, the globally accepted measurement for protein intake is 1.5 to 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day," said Taj.

So, according to him, a person weighing 75 kg would require approximately 130-150 grams of protein daily. This should be supplemented with carbohydrates from quality sources such as vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds.

"Bad carbohydrates like rice, pasta, biscuits and chanachur should be avoided as much as possible," Taj added.

He also believes there's no need to stress much about fat intake because fat naturally comes from the other foods one eats, as well as from the oil used in cooking.

Overall, Taj suggests that three meals a day can be adequate if they are evenly spread throughout the day. However, if there's a long gap between lunch and dinner, he recommends having a light snack in the afternoon.

There are also some other things to consider for the suitability of a diet plan.

To begin with, the calorie intake needs to align with the individual's energy needs and goals. If the goal is lean muscle gain, a slight caloric surplus may be beneficial, but excessive calories can lead to unwanted fat gain.

Additionally, carbohydrates are essential for providing energy during workouts and supporting muscle glycogen stores. So, one's diet plan should include a sufficient amount of carbohydrates, so it can help fuel workouts and aid in recovery.

Similarly, healthy fats play a role in hormone production and overall health. So it is also necessary to ensure that the foods one is eating provide a moderate amount of fat.

Including a protein shake as a snack before the workout can provide readily available protein for muscle repair and growth during exercise.

But that said, it's essential to consider individual preferences, dietary restrictions and tolerance to certain foods when following a meal plan. Factors such as hydration, sleep quality, stress levels and overall lifestyle habits can influence muscle-building progress.

So, it is always highly recommended to consult with a registered dietitian or nutritionist who can provide personalised recommendations based on specific needs and goals.

Now, let's take a look at a sample diet plan for someone like Avijit who is a male, 75 kg, 5 ft 7 inches, moderately active and looking for lean muscle growth. Note that it's important for Avijit to listen to his body and adjust the portion sizes or meal timing if he feels overly full or hungry at certain times.

Furthermore, this plan may not be suitable for everyone, even if they share similar characteristics to Avijit.

Breakfast (around 7:00 AM)

Egg (2 large): 12 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrate, 10 grams fat (156 calories)

Bread (3 slices) with Peanut Butter (2 tablespoons): 10 grams protein, 42 grams carbohydrate, 13 grams fat (312 calories)

Milk (1 cup): 8 grams protein, 12 grams carbohydrate, 8 grams fat (146 calories)

Apple (1 medium): 0 grams protein, 25 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fat (95 calories)

Total: 30 grams protein, 81 grams carbohydrate, 31 grams fat (709 calories)

Lunch (around 1:00 PM)

Chicken Breast (200 grams cooked with light masala, tomato, and olive oil): 47 grams protein, 0 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fat (330 calories)

Rice (1.5 cups cooked): 7 grams protein, 67 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fat (307 calories)

Green vegetables (1 cup cooked): Negligible protein, 7 grams carbohydrate, negligible fat (45 calories)

Olive oil (1.5 tablespoons for cooking): Negligible protein, negligible carbohydrate, 21 grams fat (180 calories)

Banana (1 medium): 1 gram protein, 27 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fat (105 calories)

Total: 55 grams protein, 101 grams carbohydrate, 29 grams fat (967 calories)

Afternoon Snack (around 4:00 PM, before workout):

Chickpeas (1 cup cooked): 14 grams protein, 40 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fat (240 calories)

Puffed rice (1 cup): 2 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fat (54 calories)

Protein Shake (1 glass): 20 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fat (150 calories)

Total: 36 grams protein, 80 grams carbohydrate, 11 grams fat (444 calories)

Dinner (around 7:00 PM)

Fish (200 grams cooked with light masala, tomato, and olive oil): 30 grams protein, 0 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fat (258 calories)

Potato (1 large): 4 grams protein, 48 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fat (210 calories)

Green vegetables (1 cup cooked): Negligible protein, 7 grams carbohydrate, negligible fat (45 calories)

Olive oil (1.5 tablespoons for cooking): Negligible protein, negligible carbohydrate, 21 grams fat (180 calories)

Dates (2 medium): 0 grams protein, 36 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fat (120 calories)

Total: 34 grams protein, 91 grams carbohydrate, 27 grams fat (813 calories)

Total daily intake

Protein: 30 grams (breakfast) + 55 grams (lunch) + 34 grams (dinner) + 36 grams (snack) = 155 grams

Carbohydrates: 81 grams (breakfast) + 101 grams (lunch) + 91 grams (dinner) + 80 grams (snack) = 353 grams

Fat: 31 grams (breakfast) + 29 grams (lunch) + 27 grams (dinner) + 11 grams (snack) = 98 grams

Total calories: 709 + 967 + 444 + 813 = 2,933 calories (the required calorie intake for someone like Avijit is 2,800-3,200 calories)

