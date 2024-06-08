Great Britain Fish N Chips: Your go-to spot for seafood under Tk300

My seafood adventures in this city, particularly fish and chips, have been limited, largely due to their high prices. A plate of fish and chips typically costs at least Tk500 to Tk600 at most restaurants, which never seemed like value for money to me. That's why I always looked forward to the annual or bi-annual BOGO offers by Manhattan Fish Market.

That was until I discovered a small gem named "Great Britain Fish N Chips," tucked away in a corner of Banani, opposite Banani Supermarket. From fish and chips to fish fillet, fried prawn, squid, and calamari, they offer a wide range of seafood dishes, all priced under Tk300.

Great Britain Fish N Chips started its journey in early 2023. The restaurant is quite small, accommodating only seven to eight people in a cosy, albeit congested setting. The walls are adorned with British newspaper-themed stickers.

We began our food tasting with their signature fish and chips (Tk290). The plate came with two pieces of dory fish, served with fries, a lemon wedge, and tomato and tartar sauces. The portion size was generous and satisfying.

Next, we tried the Prawn Tempura (Tk199 for five pieces) and Squid Fry with Batter Chips (Tk169). Both dishes were delicious, though the common batter used for everything gave them a similar taste.

Given the uniform batter, we had hoped for a variety of sauces or dips to complement different items, but they only serve tomato and tartar sauces. However, if you eat only one item or two, it is probably not a big deal.

The Seafood Rice (Tk169) was quite flavourful, cooked Thai-style, and served with raw cabbage. It was delicious on its own, without any sides.

We also tried fish fillet roll (Tk169), which was innovative and good as well. But the paratha for the roll was too thick to hold a soft item like dory fish. The chewiness of the paratha killed the texture and flavour of the fish.

Great Britain Fish N Chips also offers a Fish Fillet Burger with Cheese (Tk260) and a Prawn Burger with Cheese (Tk280). For those who prefer poultry, they have chicken wings and chicken strips on their menu.

Overall, we found all the items at Great Britain Fish N Chips value for money. If you want to have a seafood experience without breaking the bank, we absolutely recommend this.