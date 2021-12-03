Find Japanese Mochi Ice Cream at Bosphorus

The well decorated interior of Bosphorus was inspired from Turkish restaurants.

Authentic Japanese "Mochi ice cream" is now available in Dhaka.

Bosphorus, a restaurant in Gulshan 1, has brought this Japanese premium ice cream, exclusively, for the first time to Bangladesh. We recently visited Bosphorus and tasted the newly added Japanese Mochi, a delight for the ice cream lovers for our readers.

The origins of Mochi ice cream

Mochi ice cream is a popular Japanese dessert, made from a sweet pounded rice dough wrapped around marvelously mouthwatering ice cream filling inside. It was invented by Japanese-American businesswoman and community activist Frances Hashimoto.

With its sticky, soft, and chewy texture, this ice cream comes in a variety of flavours.

Mochi ice cream comes in a variety of flavours including Mango.

Mochi is made from all natural ingredients with no added colour, preservatives or dairy which makes it almost one-fifth calorie intense compared to general ice cream.

It is also considered much healthier than other ice creams as it includes substantial nutrients like calcium, potassium, and vitamin B.

At Bosphorus, the most loved flavours are chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Other flavours like salted caramel, mango and matcha-green tea are available at the Mochi counter as well.

Each of the flavours has a subtle, eye-soothing colour which makes the ice cream look more appetising.

Speaking of the taste, with no added sugar and just natural flavours of the ingredients used, it tastes moderately sweet. The rice dough on the outer part has a gummy-like taste followed by the actual ice cream inside.

One scoop of Mochi ice cream costs Tk325 and you can get an assorted box with all the flavours for Tk1,870.

The Story of Bosphorus

Bosphorus was launched in December last year and has not looked back since. They started with authentic imported Turkish Baklava, Kunafa, Lahmacun and Mediterranean delicacies. They import these from a hundred year old Turkish baklava making brand Güllüoğlu and ensure the exact taste and quality.

The owner of Bosphorus, Md Wahiduzaman Prodhan, is a food lover and enthusiast himself. He, along with his business partner and co-owner Maruf Khan, like to travel to different countries and taste varieties of food.

"Every time we go to Japan for business or any other purpose, we grab some Mochi ice cream on the go. So we thought why not bring it here in Bangladesh since we are already serving delicacies from other countries," said Prodhan.

They imported the ice creams from the famous Japanese confectionary brand, M'Oishi. "The response on the very first day was unbelievable. We did not expect such feedback from the customers" Prodhan further added, expressing his contentment.

In November this year, Bosphorus added Mochi ice cream to their menu.

Menu and price

The menu at Bosphorus offers exciting choices of sweet and savoury items. You can start off with appetisers like Buffalo Wings (Tk475), Chicken Cheesy Balls (Tk465) or Prawn Tempura (Tk625).

If you are up for a heavy meal, you can choose from the main dishes: Fettuccine White Sauce Pasta (Tk480), Spaghetti Bolognese (Tk590) in the pasta section. Another great choice can be the Beef Gourmet Burger (Tk695) or the Grill Chicken Burger (Tk595).

For special occasions you can try their premium cut steaks like T-bone Steak (Tk1490) or the patron favourite Rib-eye Steak (Tk1,550) and last but not the least, Tasmanian organic Salmon Steak (Tk1,650) all served fresh and succulent.

Located in bti Landmark, 16 Gulshan avenue, the interior is well-decorated and inspired from a Turkish restaurant situated in San Francisco. The base colours used in the flowers that cover the whole ceiling are white and pink with a hint of green, blue and yellow on it.

Bosphorus offers a wide range of exquisite dessert and savoury items and now also offers the Japanese Mochi ice cream on their menu. So if you are planning to have a delightful time with your family and friends, you can pay a visit and try something new for a change.