Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

The new bakery brand Le Delicia has started its journey. Mannujan Nargis, CEO of the company, inaugurated its first shop on Taj Mahal Road in Mohammadpur on 25 November.

"Le Delicia" is a subsidiary of the fashion brand Le Reve under the Reve Group.

According to company sources, Le Delicia's menu is inspired by French bakery food. In addition to their bakery shop, city dwellers can now also order cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc from the online address www.ledelicia.com.

Photo: Courtesy

Mannujan Nargis, CEO of Le Delicia, said: "Our lifestyle brand Le Reve is now one of the most popular fashion houses due to its quality, modern design and so on."

She also said that more branches of Le Delicia will be opened in different parts of Dhaka soon.

Le Delicia is offering free delivery on any order over Tk500.