Eid Recipe: Beef Chettinad Curry
Ingredients
Beef and marinade
- 1 kg boneless beef
- 5 gm turmeric powder
- Salt, to taste
- Lime to taste
Spice Paste
- 50 gm kashmiri chilli
- 10 gm cumin seed
- 10 gm coriander seed
- 10 gm fennel seed
- 5 gm black peppercorns
- 10 gm cinnamon stick
- 5 gm star anise
- 150 ml coconut
Curry
- 300 gm onion
- 5 gm mustard seed
- 100 gm ginger paste
- 100 gm garlic paste
- 100 gm yoghurt
- 20 gm cashew nut
- 150 gm soybean oil
- 15 gm hot masala powder
- 5 gm bay leaves
- 5 gm green cardamom
- 15 gm coriander leaves
- 300 gm tomato
- 5 gm curry leaves
- Salt to taste
Method
Marinate the beef with the lime juice, turmeric and salt. Cover the bowel and keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
To make the spice paste, roast all the dry ingredients and coconut. Then grind it and also add water per requirement.
Take a pot, put oil and hit it. Then add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and onion and stir until it becomes brown in colour.
Add ginger, garlic and stir for a few minutes.
After a while, add the marinated beef and prepare the spice paste. Continue to stir and cook until the oil comes out.
After that, pour water and cook until the beef is tender and oil comes out again.
Serve with rice.
Recipe by: Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka