Eid Recipe: Beef Chettinad Curry

Ingredients

Beef and marinade

1 kg boneless beef

5 gm turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

Lime to taste

Spice Paste

50 gm kashmiri chilli

10 gm cumin seed

10 gm coriander seed

10 gm fennel seed

5 gm black peppercorns

10 gm cinnamon stick

5 gm star anise

150 ml coconut

Curry

300 gm onion

5 gm mustard seed

100 gm ginger paste

100 gm garlic paste

100 gm yoghurt

20 gm cashew nut

150 gm soybean oil

15 gm hot masala powder

5 gm bay leaves

5 gm green cardamom

15 gm coriander leaves

300 gm tomato

5 gm curry leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Marinate the beef with the lime juice, turmeric and salt. Cover the bowel and keep in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

To make the spice paste, roast all the dry ingredients and coconut. Then grind it and also add water per requirement.

Take a pot, put oil and hit it. Then add the mustard seeds, curry leaves and onion and stir until it becomes brown in colour.

Add ginger, garlic and stir for a few minutes.

After a while, add the marinated beef and prepare the spice paste. Continue to stir and cook until the oil comes out.

After that, pour water and cook until the beef is tender and oil comes out again.

Serve with rice.

Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka

Recipe by: Sheikh Abdur Rashid, Executive Sous Chef, Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka