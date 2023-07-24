Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day – but who said it has to be ordinary?

Dhaka's breakfast scene has experienced a major transformation recently, welcoming a new wave of 'Gen Z'-friendly cafes that cater to the young and adventurous. With a focus on Instagram-worthy dishes and innovative flavours, these vibrant establishments have become a hub for the city's breakfast enthusiasts and more so for the tech-savvy, adventurous and socially conscious Gen Z.

'Gen Z' or 'Generation Z' demographic typically consists of individuals born between 1997 and 2012.

For this article, we explore three must-visit spots that have captured the hearts and taste buds of Dhaka's younger generations: Happiness Cafe, Upper Crust, and Dessert Boutique by Nadia Lakhani.

Happiness Cafe: A Scrumptious Morning Affair

Nestled in the heart of Gulshan 2, Happiness Cafe exudes a charm that instantly draws you in. Even though a very 'young' restaurant in the Dhaka food scene, Happiness Cafe is designed with the motto of spreading happiness. Upon looking at the menu our curious minds led us to two delectable options - the 'Healthy Breakfast' and the 'Breakfast Platter,' both boasting enticing variations of German sausages.

Healthy Breakfast - TK970

The Healthy Breakfast delighted us with a Mediterranean salad dressed in honey and vinegar - a refreshing harmony of flavours that invigorated our senses. Accompanied by a side of baked beans and a perfectly poached egg, this dish embodied a wholesome start to the day.

"I learned about the salad dressing through my travels," said Andrew Gomes, the chef at Happiness Cafe. Reluctant to give us the recipe, he continued explaining that the combination of both items was carefully thought out, ensuring it had flavours that pleased the palate. Also, we were pleasantly surprised to find that Happiness Cafe is the only place that had a calorie count on their menu, catering to health-conscious diners.

Grilled Breakfast Platter - TK1099

As we savoured the Breakfast Platter, our taste buds revealed the flavours of sunny-side-up eggs served alongside smoky beef bacon. The hearty appeal of this dish was undeniable, and the generous portions left us satiated. Happiness Cafe's interior, characterised by an open-plan layout and charming fish ponds, added to the overall experience.



Upper Crust: A Bakery of Tempting Breakfast Delights

Next on our culinary journey was Upper Crust, a charming bakery situated also in Gulshan 2. Renowned for its fresh pastries, bread, and cakes, this establishment boasted a delightful menu.



Stuffed Omelette - TK600

The 'Stuffed Omelette' captivated us with its blend of fried peppers and feta cheese, a tantalising medley of savoury delights. Accompanied by a side salad with lemon dressing this European-inspired omelette on sourdough bread was delightful. Savouring the soft, fluffy omelette seasoned with just salt and pepper, we appreciated the simplicity that allowed the basic ingredients to shine. Just a side note, this omelette might not be to everyone's taste buds.

Moreover, the use of sourdough bread, a rarity in Dhaka's culinary scene, caught our attention and added an artisanal touch to the dish.

Breakfast Bun - TK650

Next on the agenda was the 'Breakfast Bun' which is just a brioche bun, lightly toasted and slathered with butter. The highlight of this dish, however, was the drizzle of maple syrup, which harmoniously united all the flavours in a perfect sweet and savoury balance. This European-inspired breakfast bun struck a chord of nostalgia, reminding me of cosy mornings spent indulging in brioche back home.

The interior of Upper Crust is modern and stylish. The cafe has a large seating area, and there is also a small outdoor patio. The overall atmosphere is relaxed and inviting.



Dessert Boutique by Nadia Lakhani: A Sweet Haven for Brunch

As our culinary expedition continued, we ventured to Banani 11 to discover Dessert Boutique by Nadia Lakhani, an oasis dedicated solely to mouthwatering desserts.

Having savoured an array of breakfast dishes, we decided to try the sweet offerings of this boutique cafe. The 'Mango Pavlova' and the 'Lemon Meringue Tart' awaited our indulgence.

Mango pavlova - TK300++

The Mango Pavlova presented a light and airy dessert crafted from meringue, whipped cream, and mango. The sweet, juicy mango harmonised effortlessly with the meringue's delicate fluffiness, while the whipped cream added a touch of creaminess to the dish.

As we relished each spoonful, we found ourselves engaged in a playful guessing game, attempting to identify the distinct Bangladeshi mango variety that infused the dessert with its unique flavour.

Lemon Meringue Tart - TK250++

In contrast, the Lemon Meringue Tart embraced a tangy profile, boasting a perfectly baked crust, tart lemony meringue, and a delightful touch of sweetness. Each bite of this tantalising treat sent waves of delight through our senses, culminating in a refreshing burst of flavours. Lemon Meringue Tart

The interior of the Dessert Boutique is modern and stylish. The cafe has a small seating area, and there is also a small outdoor patio.

Our Gen Z breakfast escapade through Dhaka's trendy cafes left us spellbound by the extraordinary fusion of flavours and culinary innovation. From the savoury delights of Happiness Cafe to the enchanting allure of Upper Crust and the irresistible sweetness of Dessert Boutique by Nadia Lakhani, each culinary gem brought us closer to understanding the vibrant food culture embraced by Dhaka's young and adventurous generation.

In a city where breakfast has evolved beyond the conventional, these cafes have redefined the morning ritual, transforming it into a celebration of tastes, colours, and experiences. As we conclude this gastronomic adventure, we leave with a renewed appreciation for the breakfast delights that cater to the palate of the Gen Z community. Whether it's a hearty morning affair or a sweet brunch indulgence, these cafes have proven that breakfast is not just a meal but an experience - a vibrant journey of flavours that captivates the senses and leaves a lasting impact on every diner's heart and soul