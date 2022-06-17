Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

Due to many local and international postings for his work, growing up, my sister and I missed spending time with our dad. So, everytime when he came back, it was special for us.

Upon his arrival, as we used to dive into his luggage filled with goodies and chocolates, we also eagerly waited for his classic anecdotes, quirky jokes and heartfelt advice.

However, it was only during early quarantine days when all of us really got to bond over sharing playlists, doing groceries and cooking together.

Sharing kitchen space is emotionally taxing on its own, adding a parent or two into the mix could even find up leaving a sour taste in your mouth.

But there were times when he returned and immediately cooked steamed fish fillet that he regularly consumed in the restaurants of Kowloon during his stays in Hong Kong. And then for Eids, it was he who made us all the desserts such as shemai and firni.

When it was very easy to drift away with our busy schedules as we transitioned from teens to young adults, he played a pivotal role in keeping us glued together over nourishing meals, good conversation and quality time.

The best gift you can give dad on Father's Day is a good meal and quality time spent with family.

You can enjoy true gastronomical bliss with some baked delights that only require simple ingredients that you already have at home. The recipes are provided by the popular pastry chef, Saria Saguaro from The Flourist.

Vanilla Sugar Cookie

Ingredients

1 cup butter

1¼ cup sugar

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 cups flour

½ tsp salt

Sugar Cookie Preparation

In a mixer with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar together until smooth.

Beat in egg until thoroughly combined. Add vanilla.

Combine dry ingredients in a separate bowl. On low speed, gradually add dry mixture to wet mixture. Dough will be very stiff.

Wrap or cover dough and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat the oven to 180 ℃.

Bring out the chilled dough and roll out dough to ¼" to ½" thickness while it is still cold. Use cookie cutters for desired shapes.

Bake for 10-15 minutes, depending on thickness of dough. Cool completely

Royal Icing Ingredients

3 egg whites

7 cups icing sugar

Lemon juice

Water to thin out the icing

Royal Icing Preparation

In a large bowl, whisk the egg whites with the icing sugar until stiff. Add the lemon juice and whisk again.

Use water to thin out the icing as desired.

Chocolate layer cake

For the chocolate layer cake:

2-1/2 cups flour

3 cups sugar

1 cup + 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

3 eggs (at room temperature)

1-1/2 cups milk, room temperature

1-1/2 cups strong black coffee, hot

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1-1/2 tablespoons vanilla extract

For the whipped birthday cake filling:

3 tablespoons cold water

1 tablespoon unflavored gelatin

2 cups whipping cream, cold, divided

1/2 cup icing sugar

1 heaping tablespoon (white cake mix)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of salt



For the chocolate layer cake:

1. Preheat the oven to 175 ℃. Prepare cake pans (butter, line bottom with parchment paper, butter paper, dust with flour).



2. In a bowl of electric mixer, sift all dry ingredients, including sugar. Combine eggs, buttermilk, coffee, oil and vanilla in a measuring cup and beat lightly with a fork.



3. Add milk mixture to the dry ingredients mix for 2 minutes on medium speed (you may need the plastic splash-guard that comes with the mixer). Divide batter evenly among prepared pans. (Batter will be thin)



4. Bake for 20 minutes and rotate pans in the oven. Continue to bake until the toothpick or skewer comes almost clean (a few crumbs), about 12 more minutes. Cool on wire racks for 20 minutes then gently invert onto racks until completely cool.

For the whipped birthday cake filling:

1. In a small bowl, place the cold water and sprinkle with the gelatin. Let sit for at least 10 minutes. In a small saucepan, bring 1/3 cup of the cream just to a simmer, then stir into the gelatin mixture. Refrigerate, stirring frequently, until cool but not set, about 8 minutes.



2. In a small bowl, sift together the icing sugar and cake mix.



3. In a chilled stainless-steel bowl with a chilled whisk attachment (for stand mixer), beat the remaining whipping cream, icing sugar/cake mix, vanilla and salt until it thickens just slightly and soft peaks begin to form, about 1 minute.



4. Very gradually add the gelatin mixture and continue beating until medium-firm peaks form (should be thick enough to spread). Keep covered and chilled until ready to use. For decorative purposes make sure to use gel food colouring as desired to colour the outer cream finishing of the cake as well as add sprinkles for the inner cake filling.

